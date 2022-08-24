Local governments host free flood insurance webinar for Flagstaff

Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff hosted a free webinar on Monday evening to provide information on how to obtain flood insurance in the midst of what county management called “severe and repetitive flash flooding” in the region.

The webinar featured an overview on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representative Edie Lohmann and private insurance overview from Bruce Bender of Bender Consulting Services.

A full recording of the webinar can be found on the Coconino County YouTube channel, but a digest of its contents is transcribed below.

“Historically, and to this day, we know that flooding kills the most people and causes the most property damage nationwide,” Lohmann said during her introduction of the NFIP, which she described as a “large federal program” established in 1968 to offer flood insurance where private insurers would not.

According to Lohmann, the NFIP “works” because “FEMA agrees to make flood insurance available within a community when that community agrees to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations.”

Through the NFIP, “anyone who wants a policy can purchase one,” Lohmann said. “The NFIP does not deny coverage.”

Communities that do “more than the minimum” of floodplain management to qualify for the NFIP are eligible for discounts scaled to a “community rating system,” Lohmann said.

Both Coconino County and the city have elected to participate in the rating system. Coconino County is rated class 8 and earns a 10% discount on NFIP premiums -- saving policy holders a total of $16,893 per year. The City of Flagstaff is rated class 5 and earns a 25% discount -- which has saved policy holders a total of $85,512 community-wide.

“That’s quite a success,” Lohmann said. “Big shoutout to Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff for their participation and for going above and beyond the minimum standards.”

Lohmann explained that NFIP covers damages incurred from the “general and temporary” condition of flooding in areas that would normally be dry, as well as “mudflows” — rivers of water mud and debris that move through normally dry land area.

“We do cover the mudflow, but we don’t cover other types of earth movement,” Lohmann said. “For example, landslide, slope failure, saturated soil mass.”

The difference between the types of movements can be difficult for members of the public to discern, Lohmann added.

“For our purposes here I want you to think of a mudflow like a milkshake. If you try to shovel a mudflow, it will flow off the end of your shovel versus some other type of land movement where you dig the shovel in, and it’s more of a sticky mess that sticks to the shovel and doesn’t flow off,” she said.

NFIP policies cover “everything inside the interior of the building -- the foundation, the required utility connections -- things that are there permanently in the building that you would not take with you if you moved,” Lohmann said. “Generally, you can summarize it as covers the foundation, the framework of the building, the machinery and equipment that services the building. What it doesn’t cover is things on the exterior -- landscaping, pools, that kind of thing.”

She also noted there is building “contents coverage” available within NFIP policies, but this coverage is not standard.

There are statutorily set coverage maximums under a NFIP policy set by Congress, Lohmann said.

“For a residential building, you can purchase up to $250,000 worth of coverage on the building for contents up to $100,000. For commercial buildings, up to $500,000 on the building and up to $500,000 on the contents.”

Most NFIP policies have a standard 30-day waiting period, Lohmann said, with few exceptions -- when the policy is requested by a mortgage lender in connection with a new, federally backed loan, when there’s a new FEMA flood map and the post-wildfire exception.

“When there has been flooding on federal land that has been exacerbated by a wildfire, and the property owner has purchased an NFIP policy before the wildfire or within 60 days after the official fire containment date, and then the property owner gets flooded during what would normally be their 30-day waiting period, the property owner could be eligible for a one-day waiting period in that case,” Lohmann said. “NFIP determines the eligibility for the post-wildfire exception on a case-by-case basis.”

According to Lohmann, the eligibility criteria for waiving the 30-day waiting period are “very specific in the law.”

“FEMA does not have the latitude or the authority to waive the provisions under the federal legislation as provided,” she said.

Flood insurance is mandated by mortgage lenders in cases where a property falls within a flood hazard area, which can be determined by consulting FEMA flood maps available at msc.fema.gov.

“FEMA flood maps are a snapshot in time,” Lohmann said, adding that they are subject to updates through a two- to five-year regulatory process.

“All that’s to say is that they don’t reflect immediate changes to ground conditions, like wildfires. We don’t have that ability in our mapping process," she said.

NFIP policies can be purchased through local insurance agents. In the case that one does not have an established relationship with an insurance agent, NFIP maintains a toll-free number to connect people with agents familiar in writing NFIP policies.

“Insurance agents who are writing NFIP policies are all using the same system to rate and write the policies,” Lohmann said. “If you go to 10 different agents, you should get the same quote when applying through the NFIP.”

Theses quotes are based on a recently updated risk-rating system, Lohmann said.

Key rating factors include location relative to flood sources, elevation, construction and foundation type, replacement cost value and more. These factors are calculated together “automatically.”

Lohmann said while the new rating system is more “agile” than what they had in the past, it's still “not flexible enough to adapt to immediate events like wildfires.”

Private insurance remains an alternative to NFIP policies, Bender said, but it can sometimes get “confusing,” because private insurance companies sell NFIP-backed policies. Bender explained that, in the recent past, most insurance providers were not willing to take on the risk of flood insurance policies.

“But as data has improved, we’ve seen from a handful to 50 different programs across the U.S.," he said.

According to Bender, there are two types of private flood insurance programs: admitted and nonadmitted companies. Admitted companies have to “file their rates and forms to department of insurance and be approved to write in the state.” Nonadmitted do not have to go through the process, but “if they go belly up and they can’t pay claims because they’ve had too many losses, they don’t have access to the state's guarantee funds.”

Basic types

There are four basic types of private flood insurance policies, according to Bender. The first is a literal copy of NFIP policy. The second would be a “differences in condition” policy that can supplement homeowner’s insurance for events like floods, earthquakes and even volcanoes. The third is a “homeowner’s plus” policy that “adds on” to a homeowner policy, and the fourth is a “NFIP plus policy” that is similar but “broader” than NFIP coverage.

Broader means more coverage than the limit of $250,000 set by NFIP policy, Bender explained, with limits for building coverage up to $5 million, contents coverage up to $2.5 million and total insured value limits up to $20 million.

“A lot higher coverage than the NFIP is offering,” Bender said.

Private policies can also be easier to cancel than NFIP policies, typically have zero- to seven-day waiting periods and can assist with additional living expenses, such as displacement costs or exterior damage costs, Bender said.

“Prices can be cheaper and may give better coverage than the NFIP,” Bender said.

Private carries, however, have their own ways of rating policies, can rescind quotes, do not have to renew policies, and policy holder claims are not necessarily protected if the insurer goes insolvent.

There are also complications associated with switching between NFIP and private coverage if a private insurer does not renew, Bender warned.

If someone starts with NFIP, switches to private coverage and then tries to switch back to NFIP, it’s considered a “lapse,” Bender said, adding that the move would disqualify a policyholder from discounts they might have had under their initial NFIP policy.

“You’ll go to a full-risk rate,” he said. “And when you do that remember the NFIP has a 30-day waiting period.”

He also encouraged homeowners interested in private coverage to consult with their mortgage lenders for approval first.

For more information on NFIP policies, go to www.FloodSmart.gov or call 1-877-336-2627.

For more information on flood insurance in general, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2168/Flood-Insurance-Information.

Flood information for Coconino County and the the City of Flagstaff is available at www.coconino.az.gov/1450/Flood-Control-District and at www.flagstaff.az.gov/4315/Flood-Information.