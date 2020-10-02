Local farms adapt to historic hot and dry weather blowing into October

This year's dry conditions even beat out last year's monsoon season, which was then hailed as the driest in recorded history. In addition to dry conditions, the region has also seen record heat throughout the state.

LeBlanc said the Weather Service has seen a high pressure system set up above Arizona, instead of the Four Corners region, meaning the state didn't get its expected eastern and southerly winds that help bring the summer thunderstorms.

The state's dry heat is now even stretching through September into October, which is normally when fall's cooler temperatures begin to temper monsoon thunderstorms.

"Because the combination of heat and dryness, fire fuels are also really dry," LeBlanc said. "Even though it is fall, homeowners and people should be thinking about preventing wildfires around their house."

Adapting to drought

Pollak sat as she gazed at the land her ranch home is built on, recalling years when rain seemed to come every afternoon to quench her thirsty plants.

The dry heat has left her on the lookout for pests that have been munching on the leaves and fruit of her crop. Tiny pests such as spider mites love the dry heat and aren't a stranger to farms. This year they've seemed to come out in force.