Local COVID-19 vaccine demand remains high as cases rise

“There is no better way that we could improve the health of our communities than participating with partners like the county and NAU and vaccinating the greatest number of people that we possibly can,” said NAH CEO Flo Spyrow.

The healthcare organization has been notifying members of the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups of vaccination opportunities directly through employers. Mougin said all doses are currently spoken for and appointments are full; more doses are scheduled to arrive Tuesday, but most will be used for people in need of their second doses.

“This week was the first time we asked for more vaccine than we were able to get allocated, yet we have enough allocated to take care of our second shots and some new first shots,” Mougin said. “We would like even more because the sooner we get more doses, the sooner we can get it out there to people.”

Among NAH employees who have opted to receive the first dose of the vaccine, side effects have included soreness, redness or a rash at the injection site; headaches; and mild muscle aches or joint pains. Mougin said a few allergic reactions have also occurred, which NAH will be monitoring for and prepared to treat at its upcoming vaccine sites.