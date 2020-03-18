Local businesses respond to City of Flagstaff coronavirus closure proclamation

The clock started Monday evening with a city proclamation, leaving businesses until 8 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for either a closure or a major shift in service practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Starlite Lanes employees spent the day taking inventory of perishables and preparing for its closure Wednesday, offering to sell growlers of beer for a penny and preparing a list of items to deliver to the local food bank.
Owner Ron Getto said though the bowling alley — one of numerous types of businesses slated for closure — could potentially continue to serve meals to-go, for safety, Getto has instead decided to close completely.
“We’re going to lose a ton of money from our savings and transfer it to our employees and vendors, whose bills will not stop, including mortgage and utilities,” Getto said. “We’re going to be hurt, but we’re going to do our very best to take care of the people who are important to us here.”
Monday, Starlite Lanes was down about 30% from its usual revenues, a small loss compared to the 100% drop that will begin Wednesday, Getto said. He suggested even after businesses are reopened, changes in public behavior in response to the virus could hurt bowling alleys like Starlite Lanes, a traditional site for social gatherings. Nevertheless, he remains pleased with the city’s proclamation.
“For the safety of our customers and our employees, I was relieved when it happened and that it was a citywide mandate,” Getto said. “This was the right thing to do.”
Other businesses that announced their closures following the city proclamation included Bookmans, Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort and Arizona Snowbowl.
Snowbowl suspended its winter operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday, closing all lift operations, uphill access and food, beverages, retail and rental services.
“It’s the right decision, but it wasn’t easy,” Rob Linde, Snowbowl’s general manager, said in a statement announcing the closure. “You see, we walk a very fine line when it comes to being responsible operators and being passionate skiers. Like so many of you, we want to ski. But at the end of the day, the health and well being of you, our guests and our employees are of unparalleled importance.”
The Arizona Nordic Village, though, announced in a media release it would remain open as it awaits the incoming snowstorm set to reach Flagstaff on Wednesday. The Nordic Village said it will be following cleaning and social distancing precautions, which include not allowing more than eight guests in the lodge at once and prohibiting guests from remaining in common spaces.
Eateries emptied
Macy’s Coffee House was quiet Tuesday morning, a day after the coffee shop announced it would be switching to to-go orders whenever possible.
“We kind of knew something like this was going to happen,” said manager Jason Nelson. “It’s different, of course. It is a little slower. [Customers] can’t hang out in the restaurant, so it seems a little weird in here. It’s something I’m not used to.”
He noted an uptick in orders of coffee beans as people prepare to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.
“Everyone seems pretty conscious about things, keeping their distance from each other,” Nelson said. “Business has still been going, but some people are aware of things and are taking precautions and staying home.”
Tuesday afternoon, Lumberyard Brewing Company was busy, patrons drawn in by sales on beer as the business aimed to remove its own perishables.
Lumberyard manager Kelly Hanseth said the increase in takeout orders was already noticeable, especially for the Tuesday lunch hour. Monday, the restaurant set up an online ordering system and eliminated half of its tables to provide more spacing between customers. These changes arrived during what would normally be a busy spring break week.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hanseth, who grew up in Flagstaff. “This is definitely unprecedented and there’s a lot of unknowns. I think everyone’s a little on edge. It’s the unknowns that are freaking people out.”
The Lumberyard and Beaver Street Brewery will both switch to defined takeout times Wednesday for food and drinks.
“We’re going to take it day by day and just see how it goes,” Hanseth said. “We’re not exactly sure if the takeout business is going to be able to sustain us.”
Because of the proclamation, Satchmo’s will similarly be depending on takeout orders, which typically make up less than 10% of the barbecue restaurant’s overall business, said manager “Slim” Sherbondy.
Employees will meet customers at their cars with a handheld register to process orders. Sherbondy said the device will be cleaned after every use.
“We are just trying to make sure for everyone, in terms of global health. It’s better if everyone does what they can,” Sherbondy said.
In addition to restaurants and cafes, the city’s proclamation also applies to theaters, libraries, museums, gyms or fitness centers and recreational or entertainment facilities including indoor climbing facilities and skating rinks. Grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks and restaurants within health care facilities, institutions of higher learning or the Flagstaff Airport have not been restricted.
