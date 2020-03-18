Local businesses respond to City of Flagstaff coronavirus closure proclamation

“For the safety of our customers and our employees, I was relieved when it happened and that it was a citywide mandate,” Getto said. “This was the right thing to do.”

Other businesses that announced their closures following the city proclamation included Bookmans, Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort and Arizona Snowbowl.

Snowbowl suspended its winter operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday, closing all lift operations, uphill access and food, beverages, retail and rental services.

“It’s the right decision, but it wasn’t easy,” Rob Linde, Snowbowl’s general manager, said in a statement announcing the closure. “You see, we walk a very fine line when it comes to being responsible operators and being passionate skiers. Like so many of you, we want to ski. But at the end of the day, the health and well being of you, our guests and our employees are of unparalleled importance.”

The Arizona Nordic Village, though, announced in a media release it would remain open as it awaits the incoming snowstorm set to reach Flagstaff on Wednesday. The Nordic Village said it will be following cleaning and social distancing precautions, which include not allowing more than eight guests in the lodge at once and prohibiting guests from remaining in common spaces.

Eateries emptied