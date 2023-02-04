It’s a race unlike any other, a snowsport that could only ever have popped up under the pines in Flagstaff.

At “Cooler Runnings,” an event named to recall the 1993 Disney film about a bobsled team from Jamaica, teams of adults race down a slick, snowy hill at Fort Tuthill County Park in ice chests.

The event is the brainchild of Canyon Coolers CEO and founder Jason Costello. For years, he’s rallied members of the community to transform coolers into bobsleds for an afternoon of snowy fun and friendly competition.

“In the spirit of being ridiculous, we are turning ginormous Canyon Coolers into bobsleds and hurling down the hill to figure out who has the fastest ‘bobsled’ in Arizona,” Costello said.

Cooler Runnings started as a kind of private party, a wild, wintry good time shared by friends. This year it was open to the public for the very first time.

“It’s been kind of this hush-hush hidden party. People would start to call and even plan vacations from across the country, because they really wanted to come to this event. Even though it’s still on the down low a little bit, we decided to open it to the public this year,” Costello said.

The event, on its face, is a carefree spectacle. People wear loud, flamboyant costumes. They come ready for an adrenaline rush and a good time. However, despite the bat-shaped hats, neon windbreakers and sparkling silver snowsuits, Cooler Runnings is more than meets the eye.

Even when it was a private event, it operated as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Family Food Center.

“It all starts with food, right? So we’re helping out on the food front,” said Costello. “With everything that’s been going on in the world lately, I know their resources have been stretched thin.”

Riding in a cooler-turned-bobsled is a silly proposition, but the amount of money it brings into the Food Bank is serious — and seriously helpful, according to FFFC Executive Director Ethan Amos.

Amos estimated that last year the event brought in $10,000, a sum FFFC critically needed at the time.

Last year, FFFC distributed about 8 million pounds of food. That’s about 6.6 million meals, according to estimates from JB Dewitt, FFFC’s development director.

“It continues to blow me away, because as we’ve seen the needs rise we’ve seen the community rise to the occasion to support us. It’s just a blessing to be a part of,” Amos said, standing at the base of the sled hill in a straw cowboy hat.

“There are so many volunteers, so many donors, so many people that are part of our organization and help feed people not only in Flagstaff but on the Navajo Reservation, all over northern Arizona. There’s a massive reach in terms of where the food goes,” he said.

Amos describes the money the event brings in as “the cherry on top” of the overall experience.

“This is an exciting event, just internally. Our employees are talking about it all year long,” Amos said.

If you get close to one of the modified coolers, you may detect the smell of spray paint or automotive wax. Most of the creations took weeks to assemble. Some have features that are welded on, skis or snowboards attached to their underbellies.

“We have people with full steering and full suspension, and fancy horns and fantastic paint jobs, so we get to get a little artistic and a little bit crazy,” Costello said.

One team, sponsored by Ceiba Adventures, didn’t just deck out a cooler — although their turquoise ride was splattered with yellow, purple, pink and orange paint. They designed a logo for their team, a vintage pinup-style depiction of a young woman riding a missile. Then they gave their team a name: The Downhill Denim Divas.

The Divas made matching denim jackets, and a denim bandana for a K9 teammate to wear to the event. In their coordinated bedazzled blue, the team hit the hill and claimed back-to-back wins.

Team member Nichole Sanchez shared her take on their secret to success.

“I think it’s going to be about whoever rides in the cooler you know? It’s not about the car, it’s about the driver,” Sanchez said.

She mentioned that a lot of work and artistic creativity went into the construction of their cooler-turned-bobsled, but she might be onto something when she talked of attributing success to the people “behind the wheel.”

The event’s colorful character was defined by the fun-loving spirit of the people who participated and came out to watch.

“I hope people come away with a sense of community, that Flagstaff is a great, cool, friendly place,” Costello said. “Some [of the teams] are construction companies, some of them are Grand Canyon outfitters. Whether they sell lumber or running shoes, we all have this community. We can all have fun, we can all challenge each other, rib each other and just enjoy being here.”

Competitors said every aspect of the event was set up to be enjoyable — from the line of food trucks at the bottom of the hill to the live DJ and rollicking racers. In the end, however, it was the event’s purpose that made it as heartwarming as it was unique.

One of the Denim Divas, Jarred Taylor, said, “It’s great, everything goes back to the community. That’s why we’re all here. Not just for the fun, racing and beer. Just to give back.”