Local Avalanche Center receives Forest Service award for 2019 season

The Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center was recently awarded the Forest Service’s 2019 Award for Citizen Stewardship and Partnerships.

The center provides avalanche education, safety training and snowpack information for the Kachina Peaks Wilderness of northern Arizona. A non-profit organization, KPAC operates primarily with volunteers and partners with the Forest Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Arizona Snowbowl Ski Patrol.

The award comes in recognition of the work the Avalanche Center did in 2019 providing essential information on snowpack on the peaks during a record snowfall.

“KPAC is a unique organization in the country and fills a critical avalanche safety role. The group exemplifies the core Forest Service values of safety, service, conservation and interdependence,” said Paul Dawson, Flagstaff Ranger District trails coordinator and KPAC liaison.

In 2019, the peaks experienced the fourth wettest winter in the last two decades and the center provided weekly information on snowpack ensuring the safety of local residents and visitors to the San Francisco Peaks.