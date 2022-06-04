Local author explores Flagstaff's haunted history in new book:

Susan Johnson has always been a little spooky.

The Flagstaff transplant says she used to keep her curiosity for the darker side of life safely locked into the last two months of October before tucking it away for the rest of the year.

Then, the ghostly lore dominated her life. She was especially taken with her adopted hometown's haunted history. Flagstaff garnered its dark past as an Old West hub with grim stories of lovers scorned, deadly rails, creepy characters and a fair share of family annihilation. Johnson was fascinated with it all and delved into historical records and newspaper archives in search of the truth within the small mountain town’s sordid history.

"Everybody loves a good ghost story," Johnson quipped.

Alongside even more questions, the answers she found eventually made up the haunted walking tour of downtown Flagstaff given by her son, Nick Jones, and local renaissance man, Dapper Dre.

But Johnson herself admits she was never a showwoman. Instead, her passion is in the research — the search for answers to questions only known by those long dead. But, according to Johnson, that's the fun.

The historian of the macabre has now assembled some of the most well-known tales of Flagstaff’s grisly past into the book, Haunted Flagstaff. The collection, which is set to publish Monday, recounts numerous well-known haunts, such as The Weatherford Hotel, the Orpheum Theatre, Hotel Monte Vista, the Flagstaff Public Library and the Leroux home where a Marie Green Walkup brutally murdered her children seemingly without explanation in the 1930s.

Johnson doesn't necessarily think she's attracted to the macabre and was quick to point out that not every haunting is automatically negative, referencing the woman in white who allegedly haunts the Orpheum and the friendly ghost, Mabel Milligan, who lingers in the offices of the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau, flipping lights on and interfering with staff's computers.

Johnson's newest book extends far past the confines of the walking tour. She also explores the Railroad Depot — home to countless deaths of both the accidental and intentional since its constriction — as well as The Museum Club, McMillan building and the downtown building that once housed the home and residence of Dr. R.O. Raymond.

Each retelling is packed not only with the original lore but Johnson also delves into the history of each place and any evidence documenting the original event.

"I always try to put the history in there too because that makes it so much more," she said. "The fact that there are ghosts too is just the icing on the cake."

Northern Arizona University's own resident spooky scholar, Dr. Karen Renner, also takes a turn at debunking some of the more familiar myths in a fascinating afterword. Stories from across the country share similarities to Flagstaff's tales, while others find their own historical grounding.

But it doesn't make the collection any less fun.

"But as a hopeful skeptic, I wait to be happily proven wrong," Renner writes.

Haunted Flagstaff will be available locally wherever books are sold and on arcadiapublishing.com starting June 6.

Bree Burkitt is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Sun. Reach her at breeburkitt@gmail.com.

