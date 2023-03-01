In 1996, Liz Archuleta was the first Latina to be elected to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. She went on to serve District 2 for 25 years.

Archuleta then joined the Biden-Harris administration in 2021 as the director of the Office of External and Intergovernmental Affairs. Now, she’s been appointed to use her relationship-building and leadership skills to lead United Way of Northern Arizona as president and CEO beginning this spring.

Archuleta is a fourth-generation Arizonan and a longtime leader in the region.

United Way of Northern Arizona (UWNA) itself has deep roots in Flagstaff. Thirty-five business and community leaders met at the Monte Vista Hotel in 1967 to create the United Fund for the City — a way to consolidate philanthropic funding and support local charities in need. During that first year, the United Fund for the City raised $60,000. That money would be awarded to support 11 Flagstaff charities.

In the 1970s the United Fund for the City expanded its scope to include donors and recipient organizations from Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties.

Today, UWNA is part of United Way Worldwide, a global charity that serves more than 48 million people every year in 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories. United Way’s global mission is to bring people together and build strong, equitable communities.

Archuleta said that during her time at the helm of UWNA, she hopes to inspire new and current donors and volunteers to amplify the organization’s role as an agent of change.

She’s been involved with UWNA since the 1990s — Archuleta has been a board chair and led annual fundraising campaigns and a capital campaign. She chaired United Way’s Summit Society, a cohort of community investors who donate more than $500 annually to improving lives and fostering equity in northern Arizona. Archuleta also spearheaded a fundraising effort to support KinderCamp, a program designed to prepare preschoolers for a successful transition into kindergarten.

Archuleta will succeed Carol Dykes, who will retire as president and CEO after serving in the organization for 24 years.

“Liz has always been an integral part of United Way and an important partner as we work to step up for our communities and create lasting, positive change,” Dykes said. “I could not leave this organization in better hands.”

Archuleta will assume leadership in April.