Liz Archuleta named Coconino County Board Chair

“Supervisor Fowler’s leadership as chair during this unprecedented time has been stellar,” Archuleta said in a media release. “While the County, state and country are facing enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have full confidence that our community and our resilient county residents will prevail. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, county elected officials, county management and staff to manage during these difficult times.”

“I have been honored to serve as Chair of the Board for the past nine months,” Fowler said. “The County experienced the Museum Fire at the start of my term in July and I will close my term with one of the largest health crises the nation has ever faced. While we have faced many challenges, my fellow colleagues on the board and the amazing team at the County have stepped up and worked hard to help keep the people of Coconino County safe. I look forward to supporting Chair Archuleta as the Vice-Chair as we navigate these difficult times.”