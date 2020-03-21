Living facilities work to isolate residents

“Being hospice, we’ve always followed a certain protocol for safety, we’re just being a little tougher. We don’t need an additional illness in the house,” Simmons said.

The organization has been fortunate not to have any signs of illness in its staff or residents, Simmons said, and though they have been concerned about running out of supplies like sanitary wipes and masks during a time of public stockpiling, it has not yet become an issue.

“We’re not as affected now as the other people in our community with restaurants and things, but I think eventually it will affect all of us, so we’re just doing our best to serve our community,” Simmons said. “We still want to be able to provide the end-of-life care. As long as we can continue to do that safely, which we will, I think we’re going to do fine.”

Like Northland Hospice, the Peaks Senior Living Community is also allowing visitors for its end-of-life residents; however, all other visitors have been prohibited, executive director Russell Goddard said in an email. Instead, the Peaks staff are encouraging the use of Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and emails to connect residents with their families. The Peaks is also screening employees and visitors upon entry and has canceled all resident activity groups.