Living facilities work to isolate residents

With social distancing measures recommended nationally to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local operators of residences for both short- and long-term tenants have begun to take action, attempting to balance normal operations with public health.
For the Grand Canyon International Hostel, with its shared hallways and bathrooms, the options for safe operation were almost nonexistent.
“The hostel was just kind of blaring out at us that it was conducive to perhaps the transmission of the virus, so that was the first place we looked to possibly close down,” said John McCulloch, who owns the hostel with his wife, Lisa.
When groups began to cancel their reservations, the decision was clear: the hotel was closed Thursday. The self-contained rooms of the hostel’s sister facility, the Motel DuBeau Travelers Inn, though, remain open for travelers in need of shelter or persevering hostel visitors who are being transferred.
The motel’s attached restaurant, Nomads Global Lounge, was closed along with other city restaurants Tuesday. McCulloch said it will take three motel guests to cover just the cost of staffing the motel’s front desk for the day, but with so many businesses closed and events canceled, visit lengths have dropped from an average three or four days to just one.
In terms of vacancies and cancellations, McCulloch said he has not seen conditions like this since the months following the September 2001 terrorist attacks.
“It’s a funny feeling, you know — something you can’t see that shut this country down,” he said of the coronavirus.
Much like 19 years ago, McCulloch is hoping to receive federal aid in order to help pay employees, nine of which were out of work with the closure of the Nomads Global Lounge. He is also considering opening the motel to longer-term rentals or offering a to-go service at the restaurant in order to get by during the pandemic.
“If you sit around waiting for something to change, you’ll sink and die real quick. I think everybody in this town has to stay proactive as far as staying alive,” McCulloch said. “We’ll be limping along, but I have very little doubts this is going to be just a two-week stint.”
Unlike a hostel, for Northland Hospice & Palliative Care’s close inhabitants, closure is not an option, said CEO Kathy Simmons.
The 14 residents of the hospice’s two assisted living homes, because of their age and existing health conditions, fall within the category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19, so only immediate family members have been allowed to visit them. These visitors, like employees, are screened for illness upon entry and are escorted directly to their relative’s room and back. Though residents are still able to spend time in common areas, they must follow distancing guidelines and other national and state protocols the staff check daily for updates.
“Being hospice, we’ve always followed a certain protocol for safety, we’re just being a little tougher. We don’t need an additional illness in the house,” Simmons said.
The organization has been fortunate not to have any signs of illness in its staff or residents, Simmons said, and though they have been concerned about running out of supplies like sanitary wipes and masks during a time of public stockpiling, it has not yet become an issue.
“We’re not as affected now as the other people in our community with restaurants and things, but I think eventually it will affect all of us, so we’re just doing our best to serve our community,” Simmons said. “We still want to be able to provide the end-of-life care. As long as we can continue to do that safely, which we will, I think we’re going to do fine.”
Like Northland Hospice, the Peaks Senior Living Community is also allowing visitors for its end-of-life residents; however, all other visitors have been prohibited, executive director Russell Goddard said in an email. Instead, the Peaks staff are encouraging the use of Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and emails to connect residents with their families. The Peaks is also screening employees and visitors upon entry and has canceled all resident activity groups.
Northland Hospice and the Peaks are both accepting gifts and donations for residents from members of the public who are interested in giving. Such items can be mailed to the Peaks (3150 N. Winding Brook Road) or dropped off at Northland Hospice’s office (452 N Switzer Canyon Drive, Ste A).
Local apartment complexes are also taking steps to encourage social isolation of residents and staff.
A representative from Levitan Investment Properties & Services (LIPS), which operates numerous apartments throughout Flagstaff, said in an email its physical office has been closed to limit exposure, but otherwise, all functions remain operational and staff are practicing national health recommendations.
Woodlands Village Apartments announced on social media it is providing many of its services online, including virtual tours and events. The Commons at Sawmill Apartments similarly announced it would be stopping all common-area snack and beverage services and has postponed the opening of its new clubhouse until social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
