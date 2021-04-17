 Skip to main content
Little League swap sees used gear go around the horn
When Payne Lowry, 14, and Connor Iniguez, 14, found out that their eighth-grade social studies class involved doing a social service project, the two West Flagstaff Little League baseball players knew exactly what to do.

The boys have grown up playing Little League and knew how important it is to have the right equipment and how expensive that equipment can be.

"We made a flyer and put it all over social media to let people know that we were doing a gear swap." Connor said. "Making the flyer and then seeing all of the donations come in was the most fun part of the whole project. It was fun to see people donating the gear and how happy it made them to be giving back to their community, to give them a way to be able to do that."

After all of the donations came in, the boys had almost 400 items, ranging from gloves to bats, helmets and pants. The boys sanitized all of the donated items so that it would be safe to pass it on to other ballplayers. On Wednesday afternoon the pair, with a little help from their mothers, organized all of the equipment on collapsible tables in a shipping container at the Aztec ballfields for fellow players to come and sort through.

"There was one kid who walked up who had no gear and we ended up giving him a whole bat bag with all the gear. The family didn't have any money to spend on gear, so that was really helpful for that kid. He was pretty excited and said now he would have all that he needed for this year," Connor said.

Connor added: "Giving back to the Little League that we grew up in, that Payne and I have been playing in for eight years, was awesome. Everyone else was doing simple things like bike to school, picking up trash or raking leaves; ours was above that, it was completely out of the box."

