Little Free Library turns into a novel way to help a community in need

That Little Free Library kiosk plopped down in front of the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff always drew a steady flow of browsers, people feeding their minds with works of great literature — or just fun beach reads.
But with this seismic shift in the way we live now, the wooden box with the colorful design has become a lifeline for people struggling with job loss and food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Gunderson family, which has sponsored this library for the past three years on behalf of Basis Flagstaff, has generously turned the space into the “Little Free Pantry.”
Each day, matriarch Caryn Gunderson, assisted by children Arribella, 11, and Luka, 6, gather sundry dry goods, water bottles and cleaning products from their home and restock the shelves of what formerly housed paperbacks. What’s more, the family, including father Anthony, makes and bottles its own hand sanitizer — “Gunderson Goo,” they call — since that’s a commodity difficult, nigh impossible, to find on shelves right now.
And every morning, on her way to work as a pharmacist at Sam’s Club, Caryn stops by the Little Free Pantry to restock. With exception, the shelves are bare.
“It’s always wiped out,” she said. “I started this week stocking it with Easter eggs as well and chocolate bunnies for parents struggling to make Easter baskets. Basically, as long as I see a need there and it’s being emptied, we’ll keep doing it. It’s rewarding. People are leaving me thank you notes. It’s been a really positive thing for the community.”
Not only is the Gundersons’ gesture one of many altruistic deeds being performed by Flagstaffians in response to the crisis, it helps Caryn deal with the stress of her job as a pharmacist. Unlike many who now are working from home, she is logging 60-hour weeks at the pharmacy, filling prescriptions for people months in advance and answering questions from angst-ridden customers.
Call it a new form of retail therapy for Caryn, though she’s the one providing the goods gratis.
“It’s a way to kind of get my mind off of work,” she said. “There’s some anxiety related to not only (working in the) pharmacy and the panic of people getting 90-day prescriptions, but we’re super busy in the store. We’re Sam’s Club and people are buying in bulk. It’s probably the busiest store, at the moment, in Flagstaff. People are coming up to me (in the store) and asking, ‘Where’s your toilet paper? Where’s your alcohol? Where’s your hand sanitizer?’ We just have to keep telling them, ‘Sorry, we don’t have any.’ I kind of feel like Negative Nellie.”
Seeking a positive alternative — and a way to keep her two children busy now that they are home-bound, Gunderson hit upon the idea of making hand sanitizer at home. She is, after all, a compounding pharmacist and had a ready supply of aloe and alcohol at home. She figured, why not put the two-ounce bottles in with the books at the Little Free Library?
“Then I was thinking, ‘Why not stock the library with some soups and pastas and snacks,’ especially for families financially struggling right now, being laid off and having kids at home to feed,” she said. “I broke up some toilet paper packs and put that in there, too.”
So, by mid-morning each day, the converted Little Free Pantry is newly laden with Gunderson Goo, as well as soups, mac-and-cheese, canned green beans, pasta, Cup o’ Noodles, and the all-important toilet paper and wipes. And when Caryn returns the next morning to restock, she gets her gift — kind notes from appreciative “customers.”
“It’s nice to get ‘mail’ like that after a long day at work,” she said. “It’s some positive reinforcement.”
Someday, the Gundersons hope, the kiosk can return to its original function as a lending library.
“Oh yes, definitely,” she said. “Hopefully, this is not a long-term situation for all of us.”
In this Series
A collection of the Daily Sun's coronavirus coverage
-
North Country HealthCare using virtual visits for patients with flu-like symptoms
-
Flagstaff Pharmacy offers curbside prescription delivery
-
Updated
Flagstaff religious groups find ways to gather together
- 128 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.