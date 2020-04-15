Little Free Library turns into a novel way to help a community in need

Not only is the Gundersons’ gesture one of many altruistic deeds being performed by Flagstaffians in response to the crisis, it helps Caryn deal with the stress of her job as a pharmacist. Unlike many who now are working from home, she is logging 60-hour weeks at the pharmacy, filling prescriptions for people months in advance and answering questions from angst-ridden customers.

Call it a new form of retail therapy for Caryn, though she’s the one providing the goods gratis.

“It’s a way to kind of get my mind off of work,” she said. “There’s some anxiety related to not only (working in the) pharmacy and the panic of people getting 90-day prescriptions, but we’re super busy in the store. We’re Sam’s Club and people are buying in bulk. It’s probably the busiest store, at the moment, in Flagstaff. People are coming up to me (in the store) and asking, ‘Where’s your toilet paper? Where’s your alcohol? Where’s your hand sanitizer?’ We just have to keep telling them, ‘Sorry, we don’t have any.’ I kind of feel like Negative Nellie.”