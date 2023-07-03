A “painstaking” commitment to customer service and employees and a dedicated family. Those are the factors that have allowed the Little America Hotel to continue to thrive 50 years after it opened in Flagstaff, said hotel general manager Fred Reese.

It was just the second hotel and resort built by the Holding Family within the Little America hotel network, which includes eight hotels and resorts scattered across the western United States.

“It feels great to be 50 years on and still well regarded as stronger than ever,” Reese told the Arizona Daily Sun. “I mean, we've been a long standing institution in Flagstaff of providing luxury and the premier full service hotel for locals and people around the state and people internationally.”

And the dedication of the Holding family that owns the hotel chain is a massive part of that, Reese said.

Robert and Carol Holding started the hotel chain in 1952, and although Robert died in 2013, the family still owns and has an important role in running the business.

“We were able to do that because the owners are so hands-on and they come down and they they meet with the staff and they meet the customers,” Reese said. “Mrs. Holding, bless her heart, she's 93 years old, she's still heavily involved with our company. And that family will continue to make this better and bigger as we go on.”

Reese said he has heard countless stories from both customers and staff of the times the Holding family has visited the hotel.

They have personally met with customers and staff, and it’s a huge part of the family culture that their workforce has, and the "home away from home" feeling for their guests, Reese said.

In the 16 years he has been with the hotel, some things have changed and some things haven’t, he said, the decor being one example of that.

From 2016 through 2018, the hotel saw a significant renovation, doing away with the 1970s aesthetic and replacing it with a modern southwestern vision.

But Reese said even those renovations highlight the dedication that has kept the hotel relevant for so long, and the commitment of the Holding family.

“It’s that Flagstaff feel. You see the turquoise, you see natural colors, you see things that are very indigenous to the area and you see the beautiful stone pieces that came from the Morenci Mine in southern Arizona,” Reese said, gesturing around the hotel. “It’s the way [the Holdings’] manage all their hotels. They take a painstakingly approach to the artwork, the carpet, just everything they put into their properties. It's got to be just right. But on top of that is the people, the people that we hire to take care of our customers.”

Since it opened in 1973, the hotel has hosted events for visitors and locals alike, from the annual holiday light festival to the upcoming disc golf world championship tournament later this month.

His favorite event they host are some of the well-known holiday meals in the Silver Pine restaurant within the hotel, for Mother’s Day and Thanksgiving.

Reese said it is important to them not only to welcome guests to Flagstaff and the northern Arizona region, but also be part of the community, connecting with local residents.

“We’re very heavily involved with different organizations throughout the community. You know, we support everything from little league teams to high schools teams and that's very important to us,” Reese said. "That's something we do at all our properties: we love to be able to offer something for the community, not just the guests to stay in the hotel, but for Flagstaff and greater northern Arizona.”

He said they hope to continue that service well into the future, and offer guests and locals even more opportunities within the resort.

Although many of the improvements remain in the realm of the theoretical at the moment, Reese said they have several potential additions in mind in the future.

One of those would be the construction of an indoor pool and spa. The addition of pickleball courts could also be on the table, and even a second hotel.

In recent years, there have been a newfound popularity of camping and RVs, as well as luxury camping, often referred to as glamping. Reese said Little America’s future may hold all of those opportunities as they grow around the current resort.

“I listen to the community a lot. You know, what would you like to see? Because we want to stay that premier luxury resort. So to do that, we have to add more activities for our customers,” Reese said. “There's no plans for us to go anywhere. [Little America] is going to be here for another 50 years.”