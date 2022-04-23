Lina Wallen wins Eleanor Roosevelt Award from Coconino Democratic Party

At its April 3 celebration of its fundraising drive finale, the Coconino Democratic Party revealed the name of its annual Eleanor Roosevelt Award winner: Lina Wallen.

The Eleanor Roosevelt Award is presented annually to members of our community whose work and service to the people of Coconino County embody the ideals of Eleanor Roosevelt. In her day, Mrs. Roosevelt was told to “attend to her own knitting,” but she refused. For decades, she wrote a daily newspaper column, traveled to spread her husband Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s message, and pushed his administration toward more progressive policies. After FDR’s death, President Truman appointed her to represent the United States at the first United Nations meeting. She said, “I see it as our duty to comfort the afflicted, and to afflict the comfortable.”

Five deserving community members were nominated for this year’s award, and each merits recognition.

Nancy Branham has a 30-year career of service to the Flagstaff Community. Among other things, she has been a member of the North County Healthcare Foundation Board, served in various capacities with the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, mentored new Realtors, and read to grade school children weekly for many years, as she does through today. Nancy is a tireless advocate for public education, appearing at Save Our School rallies and gathering petition signatures.

Sharon Edgar was nominated this year for her work (a full-time job) following and interpreting the work of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. Edgar was the Eleanor Roosevelt Award winner last year for work on past campaigns.

Donna Hanley is a strong ally of the Indigenous community. Through her work as a Census Trainer, Hanley became familiar with the Navajo and Hopi communities. She has helped bring solar-generated power to homes and arranged assistance for individuals in remote areas.

Marilyn Weissman arrived in Flagstaff in the early 1990s, and offered her expertise on zoning, land use, and urban planning to the cause of social justice in our community. She never loses sight of the meaning of a policy to the everyday citizen, to the immigrant, to minorities, to the less fortunate and less connected. Weissman played important roles in two 2016 initiatives – one to preserve 300 acres of city-owned land as parkland on McMillan Mesa and, second, to raise Flagstaff’s minimum wage. She has served for many years on the board of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future — a non-political organization committed to promoting a just and sustainable Flagstaff. When no one stepped up to organize a Women’s March last summer, Marilyn made it happen.

Ultimately, this year’s award went to Lina Wallen, also the Daily Sun’s 2018 Female Citizen of the Year. Wallen has served on boards and commissions for the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County, too many to mention, but the heart of her volunteer work has always been service to children, especially those who have no one else to advocate for them. She works to make vulnerable children safe, to make sure they are cared for, and to ensure they learn to be good citizens.

Since 1993 she has worked as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in the Coconino County Juvenile Courts. In this role, she represents children who are under the jurisdiction of Arizona Child Protective Services. Her work involves attending all related court hearings and visiting each child at least once a month in their various environments including foster placement and school. When necessary, she accompanies them to medical appointments, counseling and school and other activities.

Wallen also serves as Chair of the Coconino County Foster Care Review Board (FCRB), annually reviewing the cases of more than 100 children in foster care.

Congratulations and thanks to all five nominees.

