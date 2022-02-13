Liminal Flagstaff receives Neighborhood Sustainability Grant

Liminal Flagstaff is a nonprofit donation-based organization based in downtown Flagstaff that has been operational since March of 2021. Through art, clothes, drinks and public events, the establishment aims to provide for, humanize and uplift the patrons who come in, most of whom are queer, low-income or unsheltered residents from the surrounding area.

In recent years, Flagstaff has seen an upward trend of drug afflictions and maintains a population of unsheltered residents. On top of inflation and the current pandemic, financial and food security have been the focus on many people’s minds -- especially Ryan McElligott and Christopher Alagna, both 25, who started Liminal with a dream: to enrich the community they love and provide security to the most vulnerable members within.

“This corner tends to be where lots of unsheltered folks come to meet and hang out,” McElligott said, pointing toward the street. “We wanted to be in this area because of the space. Not to ostracize that community, but to hang out and make relationships and make ties that are genuine.”

McElligott said that during the height of the pandemic while living with her co-founder, Alagna (although they prefer to not use hierarchical titles), the seed of Flagstaff’s own fully communal downtown center was planted in their minds. Both had spent time after school traveling, where they ended up in Montreal. There, they witnessed small-time organizations that provide for their community in small but impactful ways, while remaining nonprofit.

That business model is what inspired the original outline for what would become the Liminal space.

“I came in contact with a bunch of anticapitalist cafes, true communal spaces, grassroots organizations that were super awesome. I just became involved in organizing on a different level there, and then when I moved back to Flagstaff, I felt especially lost without a lot of those things,” McElligott said.

Upon opening, Liminal retained that anticapitalist mindset, refusing the normative concept of payment for services and, instead, opted for what they believed was a more fair system. Prices are listed on menus, but a “Pay What You Can” (PWYC) option is available for patrons of less financial means.

Art from local artists hang from the walls, alongside a bulletin board of past and upcoming events for Flagstaff citizens to attend. Patrons are encouraged to take a look at the bookshelves lined with political literature and educational material.

“We really wanted a place that just kind of enlivened the community through arts and culture and education in a way where we felt more involved,” Alagna said.

The services this space offers include a pantry that is open to the public. In reality, the “pantry” is more of a backroom storage situation where the donatable supplies are kept. Still, those supplies – tampons, condoms, harm reduction kits, drinks, snacks, etc. – are up for grabs to whomever needs them.

In the corner by the door, they also have a clothing rack filled with donations, with each article marked at $8. But the PWYC policy is still in effect.

However, their primary source of income comes from their cafe

, where coffee and other specialty drinks are also served at suggested prices. They tend to sell most of their products when hosting events to the public, such as the harm reduction seminars or the jazz nights that take place there semi-weekly.

Gaining ground

Still, this minimal amount of income doesn’t allow for the business to grow into the ambitions of full self-sustainability -- which is what the two founders have always hoped to achieve. That was the case until the end of 2021, when McElligott heard about Flagstaff’s Neighborhood Sustainability Grant through her friend and fellow Liminal volunteer Carrie Danielson.

The Neighborhood Sustainability Grant is a yearly donation from the city toward small businesses that they deem to be making positive reform in the Flagstaff community. The amounts that can be received range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are awarded to recipients from many areas of sustainability practices. Recipients are categorized for their green efforts in fields labeled as either climate action, food, resilience, waste, building energy, public health or transportation.

Danielson, 33, was a recipient of the Flagstaff Sustainability Grant in 2021, applying for funding to help operate the nonprofit radio program she is a part of: Creator Community Radio. With her own grant money, Danielson and Creator Community Radio were then able to afford new equipment for their studio.

Seeing the potential for improving small operations, she pushed McElligott to apply for the grant this year, noting how a communal space like theirs in such a mixed demographic area could truly benefit from it.

“Christopher, Ryan, a couple of the others have a ton of food and service experience, and they really know what they're doing, and [we] could see the potential of having city funding,” Danielson said. “Especially because I think this is a really well-run program and they're definitely clued into the actual needs of the people that are coming here.”

Following Danielson’s advice, McElligott applied and, to her surprise, Liminal Flagstaff was accepted.

“There were people who advocated for the space who were in the (Flagstaff City) Council group and were like, ‘They really deserve the grant,’” McElligott said. “I'm very, very, very grateful for those people, seeing this space as vital. Because it is. And I'm seeing that I get to experience the space being either structurally or emotionally or communally vital for so many folks every day.”

With the newfound money, Liminal intends to use the Neighborhood Sustainability Grant on improving their cafe to provide more amenities to customers. Currently, Liminal can only sell drinks out of their cafe due to expensive food service codes preventing them from being able to operate as a “full-blown soup kitchen,” as Alagna said.

However, this is an obstacle that McElligott and Alagna plan to use the grant to overcome.

The goal, McElligott said, is to be able to serve nutrient-dense vegetarian meals at a low price, while still maintaining their PWYC policy. She notes that in the area Liminal operates, there aren’t many options for healthy, affordable foodstuffs.

“If I need to eat something in a pinch downtown, everything's expensive and not very nutrition oriented,” McElligott said. “That's frustrating for me. There's just so many times where I'm like, 'Damn, I just want to eat something that's going to make me feel good that I can afford.'”

Styles Soares, an 18-year-old volunteer who helps with Liminal’s accounting aspects, estimates that currently only about $600 or $700 is made from the cafe on drinks, whereas the rent for the space is $2,500 per month.

“If we had the proper permits to sell food and other pastry items, then we could definitely be making rent just through the cafe because, essentially in the future, what Chris and Ryan want is a more sustainable Liminal that can survive without their influence,” Soares said.

At the moment, a self-sustainable Liminal isn’t possible through their intake. What that means is constant money management and an ongoing workload for the two founders. To make ends meet, McElligott and Alagna both hold steady full-time jobs on top of overseeing functions and volunteering at Liminal.

McElligott is a nanny, working five days a week or more with a family, while Alagna serves full time at a brewery and restaurant located not far from Liminal.

While it is tough to provide enough financial support, Alagna stresses that monetary gain was never the intended goal of Liminal. However, with the help of the sustainability grant, they both agree that it will take some weight off their shoulders.

If Liminal is able to get up to code to start selling food, it might lead to a major change in their communal outreach.

“I think that this grant will be huge [for evolving Liminal] because we could essentially get all of the legal things out of the way for being a fully functioning, volunteer-run, pay what you can cafe,” Alagna said. “That really is the core revenue model of this space. So this space will be able to sustain itself in a very complete way.”

If all goes to plan, this grant could ensure Liminal’s long-term stay in the downtown sector of Flagstaff.

When asked about the thought of expanding Liminal’s ideology to other parts of Arizona, McElligott and Alagna agreed that they would only consider it if outside circumstances forced a separation of the two partners.

“If Liminal were to move somewhere, it would happen organically. It's not to franchise and make more money or to impose our operation somewhere that it doesn't make sense. It would only be unless I moved or Christopher moved,” McElligott said.

Instead, the two stay assured in the fact that their efforts are geared toward making a difference and money or land don’t equate to success; instead, they focus on the possible ways they can impact the community while continuing to provide the best service to the guests who walk in.

While the founders of Liminal still don’t intend on making a profit anytime soon, to Alagna, what is otherwise gained is far more satisfying.

“We'll never make any money from this space,” Alagna said. “That's very besides the point. It's just that, I know there's nothing I'd rather be doing. I think just seeing people getting really overwhelmed by the concept of the place is really exciting for me, and, hopefully, the idea is that it will work commonplace -- just pushing the idea of new models of community sustainability.”

