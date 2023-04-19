Gene Caballero is the co-founder of GreenPal, a website and app he describes as “Uber for lawn care.” Caballero has worked in landscaping since high school and started his company in 2012.

“I kind of ran analog -- pen and pad, driving around, knocking on doors. I did that from high school through college and post-college,” Caballero said. “My territory was the West Coast, so I was a little privy to new technology -- Lyft and Airbnb -- and thought, 'If somebody was going to summon a stranger to come pick them up or allow a stranger to come live in their extra bedroom for a weekend for extra money, they would do the same with lawn care.”

The app works on a relatively simple premise. Homeowners create an account by describing what they need done and when. Users select their ideal grass height, if they’d like mulch, and if they’ve got fencing work or topiaries or hedges to include. The homeowner then types their property’s address into the app and answers a few questions about the state of their yard and whether they own outdoor pets.

GreenPal then compresses that information into a profile that’s sent to landscapers who have also registered with the app. The profile shows vendors a Google aerial and street view of the property, and provides details from the owner about the potential job. The vendor can use that information to craft and submit a bid.

Property owners can peruse a bidder’s ratings, reviews and a gallery of pictures of their former work before booking service through the app.

“The homeowners tell us they love the social-proof aspect of it. After every service the homeowner rates and reviews every vendor. That’s what the homeowners use to judge their decision,” Caballero said.

In order for a vendor to register with GreenPal, they must be 18 years old or older, and have a valid social security number, bank account and driver’s license. A vendor must also be able to submit references and photos of previous landscaping work.

When homeowners book a vendor through GreenPal they pay the price they see on the submitted bid, but GreenPal ultimately gets a cut at 5% of the total transaction.

The Nashville-based company started seeing vendors booked, rated and paid in GreenPal starting in 2015 after a three-year app development process.

Today, it has expanded to more than 250 markets, according to Caballero.

The app co-founder said the company doesn’t do market research. Instead, it notes when users sign up who are out of an area that is already being served. If there seems to be demand from either property owners or vendors, GreenPal launches into a community in earnest.

After launching the app officially in Phoenix, Caballero said, it saw several users in the Flagstaff area emerge.

GreenPal started a campaign to recruit more vendors, and by its official launch in Flagstaff this month there were 35 vendors poised to accept bids in the area.

“Once we get the initial tickle from vendors signing up, we’ll start a small campaign to make sure we have enough vendors in the area to do a launch. Typically somebody who is starting in the landscape industry will go door to door, will do fliers, will do Craigslist. That was me many years ago,” Caballero said. “What GreenPal does is we handle not only the payment processing and the scheduling, but also the demand creation.”

Caballero said the app’s target or ideal vendor is a landscaper who is already established in an area and looking to grow business.

The “old-fashioned” word-of-mouth marketing methods, local landscaper Katie Harris said, works well already. She’s concerned about how a ride-share style app might affect customer attitudes.

Harris owns Mountain Girl Landscaping, a business she’s operated in Flagstaff for 15 years. She says connecting with customers is not really a problem, because the demand for landscaping services is high.

“I think it’s a good idea, but I’m not sure how realistic it would be,” Harris said. “At least in Flagstaff, by the middle of the season, most landscapers have more work than they can handle. I have people who call and want me to come today. I make my schedule weeks in advance.”

She’s worried throwing an app into the mix will make customers even more likely to expect instant gratification. She’s worried an easy-to-book app might leave more customers wanting work done faster than is realistic -- which is already a problem for small business owners who find themselves swamped with bid requests.

“There’s so much demand. While I’d like to have another advertising venue, I don’t have a need for a middleman,” Harris said.

Caballero contends the app offers benefits more traditional payment and booking methods lack. For one, the app can operate completely without contact.

Once a landscaper completes a job booked on GreenPal, they send a photo that acts as an invoice of the finished lawn to the homeowner. From there, the homeowner can pay for the work in the app. In theory, a customer might never have to meet face to face with their landscaper.

“I think people have gotten a little more used to being more socially distanced and using more businesses that are contactless," Caballero said. "We kind of fit right into that genre. Although we didn’t design it that way, we are very glad that during [the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic] and today we can offer a service that’s probably a little safer than the traditional way."

Caballero said more than 30% of GreenPal customers are older than 60 years old.

“That demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and falling fatally ill from it,” he said.

Flagstaff is a high-desert community, a place where planting a lawn might not be a feasible use of water for residents. Right now, the City of Flagstaff runs a Low Water Landscape Program meant to support property owners in designing low-water-use landscapes. The city offers a $0.25-per-square-foot rebate for folks forgoing thirsty non-native grass and opting to plant local shrubs and embrace less traditional layouts for their yards.

The GreenPal app, at first blush, seems to be most tightly tailored to lawn maintenance and installation. But Caballero said landscaping and outdoor home maintenance work of all kinds can be booked through the app.

“It’s anything outside of the house. We’ve actually had fences put up through GreenPal and gutters done. Once that relationship with a vendor is established, it can be run through the platform,” Caballero said.

It is free for homeowners to download the app and seek bids. If a user is hoping to book service for more than one property, however, they can’t do it immediately, and Caballero says that’s by design.

“We want to make sure that the person who does have multiple properties has knowledge of how to use the app first. Once you have a property established, that is when ‘multiple properties’ kicks in and you’re able to use that,” Caballero said.

He said the “multiple properties” were added to the app after property managers reached out to the company and requested the feature.

Caballero said that because the company has received feedback from vendors and users in other communities, he’s optimistic about GreenPal’s future on phone screens in Flagstaff.