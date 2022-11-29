Light the World Giving Machines offer a new way to donate in Flagstaff

Light the World Giving Machines are visiting Flagstaff this holiday season, giving residents a new way to donate to local and international nonprofits.

The machines are a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’s Light the World initiative. The Church began its Giving Machine program in 2017 and now has machines in 28 locations that have received a total of $15 million in contributions so far.

Flagstaff’s machine, located in Heritage Square (6 E. Aspen Ave), is one of eight new mobile Giving Machines visiting cities across the United States this winter. It held a grand opening in November and will stay in the city through Dec. 1 before moving on to its next location.

While they are in Flagstaff, the machines will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight daily.

“These giving-focused vending machines offer a unique and memorable way to share light by serving and caring for others around the world,” according to a press release on the 2022 locations. “Giving Machines include items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment [and] medical care.”

Making donations with the Giving Machine is similar to purchasing an item from a vending machine: insert a credit card and make a selection.

Instead of purchasing a snack, however, the Giving Machine is used to contribute to a local organization, with different uses for donations printed on cards inside the machine.

Five Flagstaff nonprofits will have donation cards in the local machines, as will global nonprofits Global Charity Church World Services and Peace Through Music International.

Donation options range in price from $5 to $250 and are chosen by each nonprofit based on their needs.

Items that can be purchased for Catholic Charities, for example, include a therapy session with an emotional support animal ($65) or a welcome home kit with kitchen supplies for veteran families ($45). The machines can also be used to buy a hot meal ($5) through FFFC, a faucet for a Habitat home ($25) or a bedding set at Sharon Manor ($45), among many other options.

The announcement also notes that the Church “covers all operational costs, ensuring that 100% of every donation goes to the charitable cause of your choice.”

A full list of donation items for participating nonprofits, including other Arizona locations, can be found at linktr.ee/givingmachine_arizona.

“During these increasingly difficult times in our communities and world, the Giving Machines offer us each an achievable way to bless others while experiencing joy ourselves,” Sandi Flores, senior programs director at Catholic Charities, said on the organization’s website.

Tynkertopia has three options in the Giving Machines, which founder and executive director Alice Christie said they were “honored” to participate in.

“We feel very happy that we were chosen to be one of the charities,” she said.

The items were selected with a focus on benefiting local kids, Christie said. A $5 donation will purchase a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) or art kit, while $35 will purchase a Lego or rocket-building kit and $78 donations help pay for a month-long coding or engineering class.

“Our [items] focus on kids and interacting with something to do with STEAM or art,” she said. “All of ours were very focused on our mission of creating more curious, interested ideas in young children, because we know that STEAM education starts really young.”

To learn more about the program or to donate online, visit lighttheworld.org/give.