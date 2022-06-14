‘Light it on fire’: Lot owner makes suggestions for impounded vehicle belonging to Pipeline Fire suspect

If Anthony Garcia has his way, a fire agency in Flagstaff may receive the donation of a white pickup truck to be immolated “for training purposes.”
Garcia, owner and operator of Blackheart Logistics, was called on Sunday to tow and impound the pickup truck belonging to Matthew Riser, who was arrested on suspicion of igniting the Pipeline Fire. As the fire continues to burn over 20,000 acres and forces thousands of evacuations, Garcia has some ideas about what will happen with Riser’s truck.
“Likely we're going to end up getting possession of the vehicle; it will become an abandoned vehicle,” Garcia said. “I’d like to donate it to a fire service.”
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, vehicles that have been “removed from a public highway or public property by order of a law enforcement officer" qualify to be titled as abandoned, and lot owners like Garcia may file to take possession of the abandoned vehicle if not reclaimed in 30 days.
Riser’s vehicle — a white “Duramax” Chevrolet pickup with a camper shell — could probably sell for $20,000, Garcia said.
But selling the truck wouldn’t sit right with him.
“I can’t see myself making any money off this,” he said.
Instead, Garcia would like to see the truck meet a “poetic” end by donating it to a firefighting agency that might be able to use it to train personnel on how to respond to a vehicle fire.
“Basically, light it on fire,” Garcia said. “Maybe let some Timberline and Doney Park residents go at it with a sledgehammer first.”
Cathartic as such an end might be for the 2,195 households that have been evacuated from the path of the Pipeline Fire, Riser has yet to be convicted of any crime.
According to the statement of probable cause accompanying Riser’s arrest, Riser claimed to be living out of his vehicle and said the fire was ignited by smoldering toilet paper that he burned and then buried beneath a rock. At the time of his arrest, Riser also acknowledged that he saw “no campfire” signs in the area in which he camped.
1 of 11
Amanda Loftus Photo
Amanda Loftus submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Winona-Townsend area at Arroyo Trail Road in Doney Park. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com for potential use in the paper.
Jayson Dodd submitted this photo of one of his close friends who was deployed while working with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. According to Dodd, his friend said this was a photo taken when he and another deputy found the Haywire Fire.
Gallery: A look at the fires near Flagstaff from the readers' eyes
A look at the fires burning near the City of Flagstaff through reader-submitted photos. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com as we try to document the blazes and their impact on the area.
1 of 11
Amanda Loftus Photo
Amanda Loftus submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Winona-Townsend area at Arroyo Trail Road in Doney Park. Send your photos to news@azdailysun.com for potential use in the paper.
April Torivio Photo
April Torivio submitted this picture of the Pipeline Fire as seen from the intersection of Butler Avenue and Lonetree Road.
Calvin Johnson Photo
Calvin Johnson submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire.
Calvin Johnson Photo
Calvin Johnson submitted this photo of the Pipeline Fire burning as seen from near downtown Flagstaff.
Edward Scott Photo
Edward Scott submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire as seen from looking north on Lunar Drive in Doney Park.
Edward Scott Photo
Edward Scott submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire as seen from Silver Saddle store.
Glen Bessonette Photo
Glen Bessonette submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire on Monday as seen from near the photographer's home in the Cheshire area.
Jayson Dodd Haywire Fire
Jayson Dodd submitted this photo of one of his close friends who was deployed while working with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. According to Dodd, his friend said this was a photo taken when he and another deputy found the Haywire Fire.
Levi Nash Photo
Levi Nash sent in this photo of the Pipeline Fire burning as seen from Baderville on Monday.
Lindsay Dusi Photo
Lindsay Dusi submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire as seen from the Buffalo Park area.
Lindsay Dusi Photo
Lindsay Dusi submitted this photo of smoke coming from the Pipeline Fire.
When it was towed, Riser’s pickup truck was “full of personal effects,” Garcia said. “He appeared to be living in it.”
Garcia also noted that he witnessed federal agents seize “nonspecific” plastic items from the front and rear of the vehicle as evidence.
Riser's defense attorney claimed that there was "zero evidence" Riser was living in the forest or that he was responsible for the fire, as it is a heavily trafficked area. He noted that Riser is a retired welder and honorably discharged from the military and that he was traveling in a camper after staying with a friend in Benson.
Riser’s first hearing at the U.S. District Court in Flagstaff was on Monday. A detention and status hearing has been set for Thursday morning.