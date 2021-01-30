Library to roll out upgraded search system

Cumbersome and clunky, yet navigable, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library system catalog has kept chugging along and done its job in a serviceable manner over the years.
But starting Monday, a long-awaited new system for doing searches will debut, promising faster, fuller and more targeted results in accessing both physical books and CDs and DVDs, and the burgeoning electronic resources.
The new system is called Aspen Discovery, said Richard Tutweiler, Interim Deputy Director of Public Services Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. It replaces the existing system and online catalog, Enterprise, which the library has used since 2015.
“It’s significantly more modern,” Tutweiler said. “If you’ve looked at our catalog in recent years, it’s very antiquated. It’s hard to see where things come from and where things are. This new system, one thing I’m really excited about, it tells you what you have and it tells you different versions of it, and tells you where you can get those versions.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, library patrons have been forced to rely solely on electronic online searching for items, because access to the library itself, and its computer terminals and shelves has been suspended for safety measures. Tutweiler said the new system allows a wider range of options with fewer clicks.
“Let’s say you have one book, a couple physical copies, some are at the downtown library, some are at the Fourth Street library,” he said. “Let’s say you have a digital version on Hoopla. Before it wouldn’t say that. Now it does. You can go directly to Hoopla or OverDrive, our electronic resources, which are right there. It’s just so much nicer in terms of presenting a more unified list of what the library has. It should be much more streamlined."
Library director Jared Tolman calls the new system "streamlined" and predicted that patrons will find it easier to navigate.
"A good example of this is that if you look for the first title in the Harry Potter series in our new catalog, it will show that we have three hard copies available and it will also show you the location of those materials," Tolman said. "It will show that we have two copies of the book on CD, one audiobook and two e-books. We believe this will make it easier for our patrons to find the title they need in the format they want."
Another new feature involves curated lists of titles, Tolman said. There will be links to newly arrived titles, the New York Times Best Seller List and books and other materials on order.
Once pandemic protocols allow patrons back in the physical library, Tutweiler said, the new search system will employ a “magnet function that will immediately tell you where in the building it is.”
The system upgrade had been planned well before the pandemic hit, said Tutweiler, who added that it has taken time to implement because of the bidding processes and the fact that the city has been facing financial cutbacks.
“It’s a long time coming but we’re very excited,” Tutweiler said. “Our (checkout and hold) processes and services open to the public are not changing. The biggest thing is access. It will be significantly improved for everybody, and that’s the goal. We’re making it more modern and easier for people to find everything.”
The library also announced that, because of a software update, the curbside pickup service will be suspended through Tuesday.