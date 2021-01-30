Library to roll out upgraded search system

“Let’s say you have one book, a couple physical copies, some are at the downtown library, some are at the Fourth Street library,” he said. “Let’s say you have a digital version on Hoopla. Before it wouldn’t say that. Now it does. You can go directly to Hoopla or OverDrive, our electronic resources, which are right there. It’s just so much nicer in terms of presenting a more unified list of what the library has. It should be much more streamlined."

Library director Jared Tolman calls the new system "streamlined" and predicted that patrons will find it easier to navigate.

"A good example of this is that if you look for the first title in the Harry Potter series in our new catalog, it will show that we have three hard copies available and it will also show you the location of those materials," Tolman said. "It will show that we have two copies of the book on CD, one audiobook and two e-books. We believe this will make it easier for our patrons to find the title they need in the format they want."

Another new feature involves curated lists of titles, Tolman said. There will be links to newly arrived titles, the New York Times Best Seller List and books and other materials on order.