Library expands digital services by offering media outside its collection

While the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Libraries remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced the library would be expanding its online services Thursday.

Last week, the library introduced digital library cards allowing residents to access library books, movies and other forms of media online. But that system is limited to ebooks, movies and music that the library has purchased.

Now, through a new digital resource called Hoopla, the library is offering materials it doesn't have in its digital collection.

Hoopla offers ebooks and eAudiobooks, movies, comics, graphic novels and music. Due to current circumstances, the library is piloting the service by offering up to eight items per patron each month although this number may be reduced in the future.

All of the downloadable resources are accessible from the library website at https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/catalog/downloadables.html.

Digital resources still require a library card number and pin. If residents don’t have a library card, call the library at (928) 213-2331 between the hours of 10am and 2pm for assistance.

