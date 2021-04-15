Leupp will return to remote learning Monday in response to Navajo stay-at-home order

Leupp Elementary School will be returning to remote learning on Monday, April 19.

The news came from the Flagstaff Unified School District Thursday afternoon in response to a “direct notification from the Office of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.”

Last week, Nez extended a stay-at-home order for residents of the Navajo Nation, citing the threat of new variants of the COVID-19 virus that have been identified in northern Arizona and tribal communities.

“The Stay-At-Home order is reinstated to help lessen the spread of COVID-19 and the variants here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said last week in a statement.

Navajo roads also remain closed to visitors and tourists.

In posts to FUSD’s website and social media, FUSD leaders said resources to support students during the period of remote learning will be prepared for students to take home on Friday.

There will also be no Safe Learning Center onsite services during the time this executive order is in effect.

Food service will return to the grab-and-go program operating on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Leupp Elementary School from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Meals will include breakfast, lunch, and supper at no cost.