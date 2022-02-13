Lefty Loosey trying to make an impact on Flagstaff cyclists of all backgrounds

Flagstaff is not a city devoid of bike shops or a biking community.

A bike co-op, however, was nowhere to be found in the city until about a year ago when Lefty Loosey Bike Co-op debuted to the local biking community. What began as an idealistic conversation between two neighbors has turned into a community staple that is quickly outgrowing the two-car garage it was born in.

Lefty Loosey has been operational for just over a year and has recently achieved nonprofit status as well as being awarded one of Flagstaff’s Neighborhood Sustainability Grants for their work. Director of Operations and Lefty Loosey co-founder Pete Morrow said the current goal of the co-op is to bridge the gap between low-income individuals in Flagstaff and the cost of a new bicycle.

Morrow described Lefty Loosey as a "COVID project" that began, as a concept, in March of 2020 when co-founder John Muther posed the idea to him. Both avid cyclists themselves, with Morrow previously having four years of experience within the bike industry, the two said they felt their bike co-op goal was truly attainable. Due to his experience in the industry, Morrow already owned a significant amount of the tools necessary to work on and rebuild bikes.

The co-op relies on bike donations for their stock of bicycle parts, used in overhauling or repairing bikes that come in. Many of the bikes that arrive at the co-op by donation are older, steel structured and have likely been in a garage for the past 10 years, Morrow said.

However, the volunteers at Lefty Loosey are often able to overhaul them and get them to function as if they are brand new. These overhauled bikes, Morrow explained, could likely be sold for nearly $400, but the co-op typically sells them for $150 at the most. Morrow said the group works on a sliding scale in terms of cost, so their prices are often dependent on the community member in need.

“More than half of our bikes go out for free just to somebody who is unemployed or new to the area and without a vehicle,” Morrow said. “The reasons are endless and they are all worthwhile. We want everyone who wants or needs a bike to have access to something that is good and reliable.”

The co-op has been demonstrating sustainability from the very beginning. A large aspect of their work revolves around bikes that others may immediately view as trash, but Morrow and Muther insist that any bike still has salvageable parts. Lefty Loosey should be the last stop for any bike before it comes anywhere near a landfill, Morrow said.

“If you think it’s trash, give that trash to us first because I can guarantee you it is not trash yet,” Morrow said. “Even if the bike got run over by the minivan in the driveway, there are usable parts off that we can salvage.”

Muther said he has consistently pulled bikes out of dumpsters that are completely usable in terms of either salvageable parts or a full overhaul to create a new, functional bike.

Joe Koenig, director of recycling at Lefty Loosey, has been volunteering at the co-op since June and stresses the importance of properly recycling discarded bike pieces.

Koenig explained some portions of broken-down bikes are no longer usable to the co-op’s stock of repair parts, but those pieces must still be recycled rather than tossed into a landfill.

Building back

Like many of the volunteers at Lefty Loosey, Koenig has been passionate about cycling for years and has now found a way to use that passion to give back to the community, he said.

“I like the fact that our mission is multiple-fold,” Koenig said. “On the one hand, we try and recycle things and take bikes that may be abandoned or get trashed and rebuild them — which is great, because the thing about bikes is you could have a 40-year-old bike that works just fine, as far as getting around town. We’re also in the education game where hopefully we can empower people by teaching them how to work on their own bikes.”

Educating members of the Flagstaff community on how to properly repair their own bikes is another prime aspect of Lefty Loosey’s efforts. On the co-op’s Wednesday shop nights, they see a full range of ages arrive in the hopes of either learning how to fix their own bikes or getting a new one, Morrow said. From children as young as 6 years old coming in with their parents to high school students who come in regularly and even retirees, Morrow and Muther said they have seen the Flagstaff community show an active interest in the co-op.

Since opening to the community a little over a year ago, the co-op has put out 30 to 40 functional, reliable bikes as well as aiding nearly 15 people to either build a bike from scratch or repair their own, Morrow said.

Despite the volunteers that already help out regularly at the co-op, they are still lacking the space and volunteers to operate at the level they hope to reach.

“We are limited by space and staffing because we are 100% volunteer and operating out of a residential location,” Morrow said.

Space has been a growing concern within the co-op, according to its volunteers. Laura Puckett, a longtime Lefty Loosey volunteer and website manager for the co-op, said she has noticed the location and space dilemmas that have been facing the co-op in recent months due to increasingly colder weather and COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re struggling with the capacity side of it in terms of storing the bikes. In the winter it’s cold, and even just simply having the space to work and having space for everyone to be able to spread out and distance,” Puckett said.

Morrow said he and his fellow volunteers are hoping to obtain a physical shop workspace for Lefty Loosey in the next three to five years in order to increase their capabilities and community outreach.

There are several bike shops within Flagstaff, but both Puckett and Muther emphasized that Lefty Loosey serves a much different purpose within the community.

“We don’t really want to compete with the bike shops, because we are trying to fill a different need, and it’s important to us that we can help anyone regardless of their ability to pay or their schedule,” Puckett said.

The co-op has also maintained partnerships with Flagstaff Family Food Center and Flagstaff Shelter Services. If there is a community member in need of transportation, and either center is able to vouch for the individual’s goals or progress, Lefty Loosey does its best to accommodate them, Morrow explained.

A common situation brought to the co-op’s attention are individuals who have secured jobs but are still without a means of transportation. These locals in need of assistance make up a notable portion of the co-op’s aid.

“There seems to be a significant wealth gap here and there are barriers to access a lot of things that may not seem apparent if you’re on one side of that wealth gap,” Muther said. “One big barrier is transportation and in a city the size of Flagstaff, you can ride a bike to do almost anything.”

The recipients of Flagstaff’s Neighborhood Sustainability Grants were announced in November. These grants require community groups, individuals or nonprofit organizations that apply to demonstrate their contributions to local transportation sustainability, climate change, education and community empowerment. Lefty Loosey’s sustainable goals and community outreach made them a prime applicant for the grant, Muther and Morrow said.

“Reading through the grant criteria, in almost any category, we check all the boxes,” Muther said. “So I don’t think it was a surprise to recognize that it fits. Is it exciting? It’s really exciting. It’s going to let us do completely different things this year.”

At Lefty Loosey, the grant money will be put toward three to four travel tool kits, Morrow said.

These tool kits would allow co-op volunteers to go anywhere in town and host pop-up events such as fix-it clinics. The priorities of these events would be safety checks and tune-ups for community members in need, Morrow explained.

“If the gears are shifting incorrectly we can remedy that,” Morrow said. “It just kind of gives people a reason to keep riding. It’s good mental health and good physical health.”

The co-op’s partnerships with Flagstaff Shelter Services and Flagstaff Family Food Center will allow them to hold quarterly clinics at their locations, with the help of volunteers, Morrow said.

Without a physical location to operate from, Morrow said it is essential for volunteers to be able to go to community members in need, no matter where they are located.

“We’re young, but we are trying to figure out how we can be the most impactful within our community,” Morrow said. “And that is for us to go out into the community to these locations that have space and clients, and just bring our expertise.”

The remaining grant money will be used to purchase bike locks as well as front and rear bike lights, among other accessories to improve the biking experiences of those aided by the co-op. Purchasing travel tool kits is an important investment, Morrow explained; with heavy, frequent use, the tools should last the co-op five to 10 years.

Lefty Loosey aims to become an even stronger staple within the Flagstaff biking community and, in turn, add more cyclists to the streets who have basic repair knowledge and capabilities, Morrow said.

“We value making things work and keeping things out of the landfill,” Puckett said. “If there’s some value to anyone, and we have the time, we have people who come to work [on bikes] for fun because it’s what they enjoy doing.”

Morrow and Muther encourage anyone interested in contributing to the co-op to visit the Lefty Loosey website or reach out by email to get a better understanding of the organization.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0