While Flagstaff was receiving record snowfall this winter, Connie Olmstead waited by her phone.

As an off-grid resident of Winona, a community just east of Flagstaff, Olmstead heats her home with propane. For weeks, temperatures in the high country of northern Arizona scarcely rose above freezing and Olmstead knew she was running low on fuel. Patiently, she waited for correspondence from AmeriGas, her propane provider.

“We had been getting texts every a couple weeks since November saying that they were getting our order ready, they’ll be there soon, be there soon,” Olmstead said.

Olmstead and her husband waited in anticipation as their propane gauge dropped lower and lower, until finally, in the early weeks of February, their level fell to zero.

“We never got it,” Olmstead said. “When I got up the next morning to go to work, it was freezing in here.”

There are several reasons a propane delivery can be delayed, particularly in winter, said Karen Chavez of local provider John Graves Propane. Tanks can become buried in snow, icebound, or otherwise impossible to access. The same can happen to roads leading to customers.

“It’s really hard if the roads are slippery, if the roads are not plowed out,” Chavez said. “We get that in a lot of remote areas.”

The best practice is to make sure your tank is accessible and order early in winter, Chavez said.

“We advise people that are on will-call to please call us at 30% to 35% when it’s snowing like this to ensure timely delivery so they don’t run out,” she said.

AmeriGas makes similar recommendations, with the exception that they recommend customers reach out when they hit 40% capacity.

But none of these common challenges seem to explain why Olmstead’s propane never arrived. The roads to her house remained clear, as did the path to her propane tank.

“My husband actually shoveled it,” Olmstead said. “Because we thought we were getting the delivery.”

She is also not a will-call customer that waited until the last minute to call in a delivery.

“We are on the pre-buy stay-full program with AmeriGas,” Olmstead said. “We prepaid for them to come once a month and fill it up. They have our money already.”

Nor was Olmstead shy about informing AmeriGas of its failure to deliver. As her tank approached emptiness, she was calling the company at least once a day.

“They kept lying to us, every day,” she said. “‘We’ll have it out there, we’ll have it out there.’ We never could get any satisfaction from customer service.”

Olmstead survived six days on an empty tank and empty promises of delivery by rolling out electric heaters to hold back the freezing winter. Finally, she gave up on AmeriGas and called a local propane provider, which had her tank filled up within five hours.

“You feel helpless,” Olmstead said of her chilling abandonment. “There’s nothing you can do about it. They have your money, they’re not responding and you’re not getting propane.”

“Now we’re just dreading our electric bill when it comes in,” she added.

Cold, but not alone

It appears that Olmstead’s experience is not an isolated incident. She reported similar problems at her place of work — a gas station on Highway 89 that is also an AmeriGas propane customer.

“We have been out of propane there for five weeks now,” Olmstead said. “They actually call and say, ‘This is your delivery number. We’ll be there tomorrow.’ And then we never get our delivery.”

About 10 miles west of Olmstead’s home, Rob Fauss has also experienced abandonment from AmeriGas. He’s not a prepay customer, but said he “learned his lesson” when AmeriGas was two weeks late for a scheduled delivery back in November. In order to keep from hitting empty, he too rolled out electric heaters.

“We incurred $200 in electric bills that we wouldn’t have had to spend had they been on time,” Fauss said.

More recently, in an attempt to be proactive, Fauss called for a delivery when his tank was at 40%. This was mid-January, and AmeriGas informed him that they would deliver by Jan. 31.

But as of Feb. 14, Fauss was still waiting, his tank dwindled to 3% capacity.

“I’m baffled,” he said. “We still have not received delivery. Yesterday I called them and told them I was canceling.”

The roads to his house were accessible, Fauss said, because during the time that he was waiting for AmeriGas, he and his neighbors received other deliveries, including a mattress from an oversize mattress truck.

Like Olmstead, Fauss called AmeriGas multiple times. Each interaction he said was “the same thing.”

“You get the national call center,” he said. “They’re as helpful as they can be, it’s not their fault. I try not to lose my shoes, but they’re just talking. It’s like, look, we’re going round and round, and you guys keep making promises that your company in Flagstaff don’t keep.”

AmeriGas’s communication through automated phone lines and foreign call centers has also been an issue for customer Karin Ross.

“We’ve been waiting for our propane delivery from AmeriGas for over two weeks,” Ross said. “Since it’s nearly impossible to talk to a human, we leave messages. At this point we are waiting for the tank to get low, and will move to [a local provider].”

Even Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has been impacted by AmeriGas delivery failures. FUSD operates a fleet with 20 propane-fueled buses, and, according to FUSD Director of Transportation Patrick Fleming, a failed delivery last week “resulted in a few buses that needed to be substituted for vehicles that did not have enough fuel.”

The delivery failure was attributed to “the delivery truck being stuck in the snow for four hours,” Fleming reported. He also added that FUSD has “not been affected in the same way that residential customers have been.”

Delivery failures are not exclusive to AmeriGas customers in Flagstaff, said Doney Park resident Helen Clark.

“I personally have had experience with them recently in central Arizona,” Clark said. “They can’t make a delivery on a schedule to meet customer needs. Their call center has no idea what the area is like and if there needs to be special considerations at times.”

“I think the general feeling is that AmeriGas, a nationally owned and operated company, is totally nonresponsive to the customer,” Clark added. “If you can get a live person to talk to, no amount of talking or explaining will change their dialog. This is not just a Flagstaff thing.”

AmeriGas responds

Across the West, an active winter means propane has been in high demand and faced delivery challenges this year. Governors in Nevada and Wyoming have declared states of emergency, allowing propane delivery drivers to work extended hours under Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. No similar declarations have been made in Arizona, but AmeriGas officials from a Sacramento office did state that their northern Arizona teams were working “extended schedules to ensure our customers have full tanks and warm homes.”

“We are certainly not immune to the national driver shortage but do have additional driver support in the area due to previous weather-related delays,” reported Brilynn Johnson, AmeriGas customer relations director. “We are taking steps to speed up deliveries, and have brought in drivers from other areas. As we work quickly to deliver propane to our customers, we must also prioritize the safety of our drivers, customers and communities.”

While not part of AmeriGas policy to comment on individual customer experience, Johnson did note that she was unaware of delivery issues in the Flagstaff area when the Arizona Daily Sun first made contact.

A couple weeks ago, an AmeriGas delivery truck was disabled after being involved in an accident on Townsend-Winona Road, but Johnson stated that this incident would have no impact on area deliveries.

She also offered insight on potential confusion regarding the status of the Flagstaff AmeriGas office. Currently, if searched on Google Maps, the AmeriGas location on Highway 89 is flagged with a red “permanently closed” banner. According to Johnson, this is a residual impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID (2020) all of our local offices closed to incoming/walk-up traffic,” Johnson said. “Most of our customer service representatives are in a remote status. The local Flagstaff office is the same. We don’t have the ability to service walkup customers, but we have an entire staff that works out of that location. Our drivers and service technicians are local to the Flagstaff community, living and serving right there. So we are absolutely not closed but continue to service all of Arizona as we always have.”

Demanding accountability

But for some who are struggling with AmeriGas, these excuses for delivery failures and unfulfilled promises are simply insufficient.

Munds Park resident and community organizer Allison Tiffany said the problems her community has faced are not new to this winter — nor are they applicable to other businesses.

“It’s not a propane issue,” Tiffany said. “It’s an AmeriGas issue.”

The disconnect between AmeriGas promises and delivery has plagued Munds Park for years, Tiffany said, but came to a head in January when record snowfall and bitter cold left people in dire situations.

“We had one elderly woman who was living alone, out of heat for roughly four days,” Tiffany said. “And she was literally freezing.”

During the repeated snowfall of this January, AmeriGas failure to deliver was particularly egregious to the fixed-income elderly community, Tiffany said, as many residents would pay for expensive shoveling services in anticipation of a delivery.

“You’re either shoveling yourself, or you’re paying hundreds of dollars to have somebody shovel and then they don’t show up,” she said. “And then the next day it snows again, and you’re back to square one.”

Tiffany added: “I literally had people calling me crying me saying, ‘I spent my food money to shovel myself out.’ People have been deciding between freezing and eating. It’s so absurd.”

Similar to other customers, Tiffany said missed deliveries in Munds Park were not for lack of trying on the customer part, but that their calls for help never seemed to reach anyone of importance.

“Many of these people who called said, ‘I’m without heat,’ or ‘I’m so low that I’m scared.’” Tiffany reported “They were literally told that they were being put on a quote ‘emergency delivery.’ [AmeriGas] was calling them emergency deliveries, but then they didn’t show up.”

Altogether, AmeriGas unreliability has produced significant financial, physical and emotional distress in the Munds Park community, Tiffany said. When coupled with product descriptions from the company’s marketing that advertises their automatic deliveries with promises of “peace of mind” and an opportunity to “sit back and let us do the work for you,” the whole situation as become darkly “comical,” Tiffany said.

“It really seems to be almost criminal,” she added.

But when it comes to who is available to hold AmeriGas accountable, the roster is largely empty. According to their website, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) has “limited jurisdiction over the propane gas industry.”

While sympathetic to reports about AmeriGas’ missed deliveries, ACC representative JP Martin confirmed that “we do not regulate this service.”

“Unless there was a distributed pipe involved, I do not think the Commission could lean on the company to meet their demand,” Martin said.

For Tiffany, she said her community has begun “banding together” to pick up the slack left by AmeriGas. This has included housing neighbors left to freeze and fundraising for snow removal services in the short term.

In the long run, she believes the situation is ripe for legal action.

“Virtually every person in our community that has filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office,” Tiffany said. “Residents of Munds Park would be happy to join together with residents of other areas in Coconino County.”

“AmeriGas is lucky right now,” she added. “They’re lucky nobody has died.”

To connect with Allison Tiffany, email MundsParkUnited@gmail.com

Brilynn Johnson of AmeriGas also expressed concern and asked the Arizona Daily Sun to print her contact information so that customers in need of service could reach out directly. She can be contacted at MediaRelations@amerigas.com or (610)-768-7615.