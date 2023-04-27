After over a year of searching, the City of Flagstaff has announced that Joanne Keene will be filling the position of deputy city manager.

City Manager Greg Clifton announced during the Tuesday Flagstaff City Council meeting that Keene would be joining the city. Keene, who is a veteran of numerous local governments and institutions, will start on May 30.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the committed team at the City of Flagstaff as the new deputy city manager," Keene said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to returning to a community I know well and care deeply about."

Keene is currently serving as the deputy city manager for the City of Sedona.

“We're just elated to have her be a member of the leadership team,” Clifton told city council during the meeting. "She will be busy between now and then working with us on a lot of housekeeping matters, but the important thing here is we have filled that vacancy and it has been vacant for some time."

Keene was one of 175 potential candidates looked at by the City of Flagstaff, 11 of whom were invited to for preliminary interviews. Of the 11, two were invited to an interview event earlier this month that allowed members of the public to ask the candidates questions and provide their own feedback to the city.

The other candidate opted to take another job offer.

“[Keene] knows Flagstaff, her credentials are amazing, and she will be able to hit the ground running,” Clifton added in a media release.

Keene will joins Clifton and Senior Deputy City Manager Shannon Anderson on the city’s executive leadership team.

While currently serving the City of Sedona, Keene has also worked as Coconino County's deputy county manager and the executive vice president and chief of staff at Northern Arizona University.

Throughout her time in the public sector, Keene has also worked for the state both for as a government relations director and for the Arizona Department of Water Resources, as well a staffer for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Keene will fill Flagstaff's deputy city manager role that was vacated by Shane Dille way back in February of 2022. At the time, Dille left the city to take up the position of town manager for Sahuarita.

In the year and a half since Dille left, the position of deputy manager has been filled by city Economic Vitality Manager Heidi Hansen.

“We are grateful for Heidi for what she has done for the organization: doing double time over the last year and a half,” Clifton said on Tuesday.

Keene and her husband have lived in Flagstaff for almost 20 years. A Northern Arizona University graduate, Keene holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in English and broadcast journalism. She is also a Certified Public Manager through Arizona State University.