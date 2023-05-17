As locals and visitors flock to enjoy the outdoors, Coconino National Forest is hosting a free events around the Sedona area this weekend to promote “leave no trace” principles.

The events come as a collaboration between the organization Leave No Trace, the National Forest, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Slide Rock State Park and several other non-governmental organizations, and hopes to provide information and volunteer opportunities to area visitors, volunteers and community members.

“These efforts include a series of targeted workshops for local land managers, partners and volunteers, as well as community outreach events for the public conducted by expert Leave No Trace educators,” said Dana Watts, executive director of the Leave No Trace organization.

Often, high visitation to these areas has resulted in problems such as excessive trash, damage to vegetation, trail erosion and wildlife disturbance.

The programs aim to provide area visitors with more information about how to mitigate human-caused impact to popular recreation areas.

On Saturday, May 20, staff from the Coconino NF (including Smokey Bear), Leave No Trace, and other organizations will be at the Crescent Moon Picnic Site from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and at Slide Rock State Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Then, on Sunday, May 21, a leave no trace volunteer event is planned to clean up a designated dispersed camping area on Forest Road 237 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water and snacks, dress appropriately for the occasion, and to meet at the dispersed camping area near the junction of Highway 89A and Forest Road 237.

“Oak Creek Canyon is a very special and beautiful place that receives thousands of visitors annually,” said Brian Poturalski, recreation program manager for the Coconino NF. “It’s important that we, as community stewards, instill light on the land ethics with our forest visitors.”