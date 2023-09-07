Fall is a wonderful time of year with all the vivid colors, the fun festivals and the much anticipated, and sometimes dreaded, back-to-school season. While highschoolers and college kids have a planned-out academic year, for everyone else there are many classes and workshops available to learn from and enjoy. To help narrow down the choices out there, here are a few fun educational workshops and classes available at the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA). While classes have already begun, there are still spaces available.

Watercolors with Lisa Lee Pierce

There's something magical about watercolors. Despite their simplicity, they can make any canvas pop, and in the 8 week course offered by local painter, Lisa Lee Pierce, students can learn to capture that magic with a variety of techniques while also learning foundational knowledge like color theory and principle of design. Pierce is a renowned southwest painter with more than 40 years of experience at her disposal, and her classes are perfect for artists at all experience levels. If you’d like to learn more or register for a class, you can email Pierce at lleearrist@gmail.com.

Landscape painting with Deb Mechigian

Landscape painting is fun, relaxing and a great way to get in touch with the natural world. Each week Deb Mechigian will teach students an element of painting and maybe even dabble in mixed mediums as well. With a great guide like Mechigian, students are sure to create their own landscape masterpieces. Mechigian is a tenured artist and has studied with several renowned professionals like R. Barnell Mcgrew and Lilias Apland. For details and registration info, you can email rockhunterdeb@gmail.com.

Ceramics with Chas Frisco

Pottery is probably the best way to create fun, functional art for any occasion. In the six week course students will learn the ins and outs of pottery making; from wheel throwing to firing in the kiln. With more than 30 years of experience, Frisco is sure to be a great resource for both beginners and advanced pottery students. For details and to register, email chasarts101@gmail.com.

For people more interested in learning aspects of the museum, new collections and panels will be held throughout the year. Here are just a few of the events, collections, and tours for everyone interested in learning more about the region and cultures of northern Arizona.

Easton collections tour

On Sept. 8, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10, MNA will be hosting tours for a behind the scenes look at the Eaton Collection Center. The collection center houses more than 800,000 Indigenous artifacts.

Prehistoric times

There will be a presentation on Sept. 26 with Adam Marsh and is made in conjunction with the Flagstaff Festival of Science. The presentation will be on the dinosaurs of the Navajo Nation. On Sept. 30, there will be another presentation about the Ice Age mammoth of the Colorado Plateau with paleontologist Dave Gillette.

Moving away from appropriation

Throughout the year, MNA will have several discussion panels to address the issues of cultural appropriation of Indigenous arts and cultures. On Sept. 17 there will be a panel discussing the ethical and legal aspects of appropriated Indigenous arts. On Nov. 5, another panel will be held to talk about the appropriation of Indigenous crops, foods, and the impact of colonization.

Additional information about the classes, the teachers, upcoming events, tours and panel discussions are available on the MNA website. Happy pre-fall to everyone and remember that learning is a lifelong journey.