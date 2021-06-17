Learning from the masters: Young indigenous artists mentored at MNA's Namingha Institute

This is how Dan honed his craft back in the day, and it’s what he wants to impart to younger artists. When Dan talks about his first art teacher on the Hopi Reservation, the crow’s feet of his eyes deepen and he smiles with remembrance.

“We were provided material and she showed us how to use it and then just let us go (creatively),” he recalled. “She allowed us to create whatever we saw or felt, freely. Oil paint, watercolors, pastels. We experimented.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once he mastered the technical skills, Namingha cultivated his creative side as a student at the Institute of American Indian Arts during a period in the 1960s where free expression and experimentation of all kinds was paramount.

“During those times at school, it was almost free-form,” he said. “Students were allowed to just freely express themselves through whatever medium. Of course, you had certain instructions, they just let you go. Some of it had social, political and spiritual content; it ran the gamut. Nature and natural resources were really stressed. In the 1960s, what they referred to as the happening, it was the psychedelic era. So a lot of going on.”

Father and son master artists want to re-create such as atmosphere -- on a smaller scale and, of course, sans ‘60s psychedelics — at MNA.