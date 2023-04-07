Liz Archuleta is finishing up her first week as the president and CEO of United Way of Northern Arizona, and she’s jumped right into the role.

Archuleta was the first Latina elected to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, and served District 2 for almost 25 years.

Moving into the nonprofit space might be a more natural transition than it seems on its face. For one, Archuleta has been working with United Way of Northern Arizona as a volunteer for 30 years. During that span, she’s chaired most all of the nonprofit’s major committees.

She’s served on the board of directors and the community investment committee. She’s been campaign chair, Summit Society chair and Major Donor chair.

The building itself is a testament to Archuleta’s former work with the organization. The funds for United Way’s location on Cedar Avenue were leveraged during a capital fundraising campaign that she led.

“I’ve been involved with United Way for decades because what United Way does is a passion of mine -- which is improving lives and changing community conditions,” said Archuleta while in her new east Flagstaff office.

The office has a blue statement wall and a pen holder featuring a sock-monkey motif.

It’s not uncommon for new leaders to settle into their roles during the first week, but in Archuleta’s own words, she’s jumped right in.

She’d made a presentation to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, met with major donors and started reviewing strategic plans — all by mid-morning Thursday.

“I am so excited about this position; it’s just it feels like home to me,” Archuleta said. “It’s just a perfect culmination of all my experiences put together; it’s just incredible.”

Since its inception, United Way of Northern Arizona has been a regional force, working with community partners, business leaders, government officials and nonprofits to identify problems facing neighborhoods in the region, then raising and leveraging funds to solve those problems.

“For me, being the president and CEO, this is an intersection of my career experiences. I’ve been on the government side as an elected official and as a servant leader. I’ve been a volunteer for United Way and engaged in United Way, and my family has lived here for four generations. It only made sense to me that my career path would go in this direction,” Archuleta said.

One of United Way’s primary goals is to uplift and support young people in northern Arizona. For Archuleta, that’s demonstrated best in one of her passion projects: Kinder Camp.

“I raised thousands of dollars to support that specific initiative in the past,” she said with a broad smile. “We can all relate to when we first attended that first day at kindergarten, what that was like. Having a boot camp for little ones to be able to provide them a bridge from home to their first day at kindergarten is something that I’m really committed to. To be able to have a child go to school in the summer and get oriented to the processes and to what they might be learning, to really begin to start that excitement for school is an opportunity that I want for every single child.”

Now, on her way into the office, Archuleta passes a kind of make-shift mobile made of a tree branch and tiny translucent fish charms that reads, “Killip Kindercamp." It’s a little visual reminder of the program that brings Arizona children an academic head start.

Archuleta said she’s always believed in the value of education and the power of bringing academic opportunity to young people. Youth, she said, might need more support and opportunities now, more than ever.

“We’re at a very important moment in time. We are just getting through the pandemic. We’re coming out of that. People are beginning to look at what impact has COVID had on our community. Those are important conversations. We have people who were isolated during that time, we have some mental health issues that we need to convene some conversations around as a result of that. We need to look at our youth and what opportunities exist for them now, coming out of the pandemic,” she said.

That’s one of the reasons why she’s excited to take on her new role. She’s hoping to offer more in-person opportunities for people to connect with United Way and one another.

“We may see, as a result of the pandemic, people are feeling more isolated. How can we reach out and include more people?” Archuleta asked. “When we’re talking about improving lives and creating lasting impact to community conditions, we want to make sure that’s for all of northern Arizona.”

Bringing people together has been a theme in Archuleta’s career, and she hopes to continue to bring stakeholders into conversations about the region’s future — taking an inclusive approach to funding good in Coconino County and beyond.

“My goal is to just jump right in and begin to not only raise money for the community but to ensure United Way is a household name. I want people when they think about community they think about United Way,” she said.