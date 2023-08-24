At its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors appointed a new chair and vice chair Tuesday.

After two speedy nominations and two unanimous votes, District 2 Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez was elected chair and District 4 Supervisor Judy Begay was voted in as vice chair.

Vasquez attended Coconino High School and graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in botany studies and a master's degree in social cultural anthropology. He played a key role in launching the Market of Dreams in District 2. Vasquez also worked at Killip Elementary School for over a decade, facilitating after-school programs and helping to shepherd in grant funding for STEM programming.

For the last 18 months, he’s served as vice chair of the board under District 1 Supervisor Patrice Horstman.

District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan spoke up after Vasquez’s appointment to reflect on Horstman’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and major wildfires and flooding in the county.

“I’d like to take a moment to just thank Patrice. She stepped in and got us through a lot of emergencies, a lot of federal funding and just really did a great job with advocacy. Advocacy at the legislative level was just really fantastic,” Ryan said.

“I would also like to thank Patrice for your mentorship. As your vice chair I appreciate all your help and guidance. I look forward to leading the charge and using all the information and experience you have offered me,” Vasquez said Tuesday morning before opening the floor for new vice chair nominations.

Begay was the only nominee for the position and was selected unanimously by the board to serve as vice chair.

Begay has worked in school administration, facilities management, roads and infrastructure and public housing. She’s also served on the board of a number of nonprofit organizations, and the public school board in Tuba City for 16 years — experience she cited in the moments after she was named vice chair.

As District 4 supervisor, she oversees Doney Park, Sunset Crater, Winona, Country Club and portions of the Navajo Nation.

“I just want to say thank you to my colleagues for having so much faith in me to take on this responsibility. It’s an honor to do so. I will do my best. Basically, this is something that I’ve done before. I will do everything I can do to help the chair and other colleagues here, too,” Begay said.

In her opening remarks at Tuesday’s meeting, Horstman said, “It’s been an honor to serve as chair, but I am looking forward to passing the gavel.”

And pass the gavel she did — in person.

Leadership of the board is not all that’s new this week. Tuesday morning’s meeting took place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on Cherry Avenue for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns.

While public business, including board meetings, moved to Zoom, the chamber underwent a number of minor renovations.

The dais at the front of the semicircle-shaped room was modified to only seat the Board of Supervisors in the front. Additional places for the county manager and county attorney were carved out and set up at near the front.

The desk, behind which each supervisor sat Tuesday morning, was finished with native wood panels — harvested, according to County Manager Steve Peru, in Coconino County.

The most obvious addition to the room was also arguably the most impactful: updated monitors and brand-new microphones signaled an overall audiovisual equipment update for the county seat of government.

Two large monitors were mounted above the supervisors' seats Tuesday morning, allowing audience members in the horseshoe gallery’s red upholstered chairs to see the expressions on the faces of public speakers. For those not attending in person, including District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler, the audiovisual equipment was designed to provide a better experience.

Hybrid meetings, Peru said, will be the new normal for the board moving forward.

“We are now hybrid. That provides the opportunity for us to be here today to do the people’s business, but it also provides the opportunity for the public regardless of where they’re at in the county -- or the world for that matter -- to connect to the proceedings of the board. That’s important,” Peru said.

He said the option to tune in remotely would help county staff members retain a level of productivity that was discovered during the fully online days of the last few years.

“You will not always see county departments represented here in person. Those departments will be joining remotely. That’s the best use of their time. To be able to be at their places doing the work ... and not have to travel down,” Peru said.

Remote participation from people in more remote parts of the second-largest county in the country will also be encouraged by the hybrid model, he said.

“The fact that our county is so large and oftentimes we have the business of the county and remote areas being done here in Flagstaff. It’s not very friendly from the standpoint of being able to be connected to the body here. The hybrid approach provides the opportunity for us to stay connected,” Peru said.

During the days of fully remote board meetings, technical difficulties abounded. Occasionally, supervisors or the county manager might hear their voices altered by audio filters on Zoom. They might also experience delays in connectivity, making the voting process clunky and full of skips in timing.

On Tuesday, technical glitches weren’t absent from the meeting. Feedback from microphones roared when Supervisor Ryan offered remarks, or interrupted Peru’s words of welcome in a low mechanical hum.

Those technological wrinkles, Peru said, will be ironed out in time. Overall, he said he considers the space a triumph of the County Facilities Department.

“A lot of weekend work went into this place,” he said. “It’s all yours. We’ll continue to work out the bugs. The important part is, we’re all together in the same room again.”