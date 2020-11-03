LD6 races show Evans, Blackman, French ahead

The races in Legislative District 6 were too close to determine winners Tuesday night.

In the race for state senate, Democrat Felicia French landed 47,207 votes amounting to 50.1% while Republican Wendy Rogers had 46,937 votes at 49.9%.

In the race for state representative, Democrat Coral Evans held the top spot with 44,222 votes at 28%, Republican Walter Blackman was in second with 41,468 votes at 26%. Republican Brenda Barton was trailing Blackman with 38,729 votes at 24% and Independent Art Babbott took 33,240 votes at 21%.

As of 10:40 p.m., 100% of Yavapai precincts and 97% of Coconino precincts had reported in. Gila and Navajo had 0% precincts reporting.

Babbott said he felt he was under on votes, and appreciated his opportunity to change Arizona politics.

"I congratulate Walt and Coral on their victory," Babbott told the Arizona Daily Sun.

The district has an unbroken record of Republican representation during the past decade and includes cities such as Flagstaff, Tusayan, Snowflake, Show Low and Payson.

State representative