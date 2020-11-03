LD6 races show Blackman, Barton, Rogers ahead

Wednesday Nov. 4 -- 11 a.m. update:

If Democrats were confident about their chances in Legislative District 6 last night, that feeling has mostly dissipated this morning.

While Democratic State Senate candidate Felicia French was leading Republican Wendy Rogers as of about 10:30 p.m., that lead disappeared as the night drew on and more ballots were counted.

By this morning, Rogers had surpassed French’s early lead and had 53% of the vote. That has left French about 8,000 votes short with 46%.

In the race for the Arizona House, Democratic Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans had been leading the pack last night. But her lead also slipped by morning.

Republican Rep. Walt Blackman took the lead by a significant margin, garnering 28% of the vote. Based on the current numbers, Blackman looks to be secure in a second term.

Evans has landed down in third, but is just 267 votes behind former Rep. Brenda Barton at this point. Barton has 47,071 votes with 26% of the vote, and Evans has 46,804 votes with 25%.