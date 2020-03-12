Lawyers argue Cosnino wife killed husband in self-defense; judge releases her from jail

Casey Dark has been released from jail ahead of her trial after the woman’s lawyers argued the alleged murder of her husband was actually a case of self-defense.
Dark has been charged with second-degree murder stemming from a domestic violence incident that ended with her husband, 45-year-old Joshua Dark, shot and killed on Dec. 26 in their home in Cosnino, a community east of Flagstaff. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office investigators took two weeks to interview the woman three times before she was eventually booked into jail and charged with second-degree murder. Her trial date is currently scheduled for February 2021.
During the hearing, prosecutors argued Casey Dark brought a gun into the fight and escalated the fight between herself and her husband, but her lawyers disagreed, saying her husband had a history of being violent. Her lawyers added that as a repeated victim of domestic violence, Casey Dark believed she needed to respond with deadly physical force to protect her life.
Judge Ted Reed said he considered whether Casey Dark would appear at future court dates before trial or would be a threat to the community when considering whether to release the defendant.
Prosecutor Ammon Barker argued Casey Dark had a history of not appearing in court from prior charges, calling her a flight risk. However, Casey Dark’s public defenders Staci Foulks and Kara Sagi cited their client’s cooperation with the investigation and a public safety assessment that found she was a low risk to commit new criminal activity and was likely to appear at all court hearings.
Reed made his decision citing the evaluation.
“Mrs. Dark, the weight of the evidence regarding each of these factors does support a release,” Reed said, according to recently released court transcripts. “Today I will release you to the supervision of pretrial services at the highest level of supervision.”
The judge ordered that Casey Dark say sober, visit with pretrial services once a week and have no contact with Joshua Dark’s family. She will spend her time awaiting trial with family in either Flagstaff or Prescott.
Reed explained Casey Dark needed to appear at all hearings in the case, and she could be tried and found guilty if she doesn’t appear.
“We think it was the right decision,” Foulks told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Casey was a victim of domestic violence. She acted in self-defense.”
The use of deadly physical force
The lawyers involved all agree that Casey Dark and her husband had a history of escalating violence in their relationship, according to court transcripts.
“Now, let me be clear and say that the state is not saying that this was a perfect relationship or that there was no abuse. It appears, according to our own investigation, that there was abuse in the past,” Barker said. “What the state is saying is simply that the defendant was not justified in using deadly physical force.”
In court, Foulks and Sagi cite an incident where two separate witnesses described seeing Joshua Dark hitting Casey Dark with a closed fist at the Twin Arrows Casino on Dec. 8, 2013. Charges were not filed, Casey Dark’s lawyers said.
But Barker argued that on the night of her husband’s death, Casey Dark was intoxicated and the only one with a gun.
“By the defendant’s own admission, she was not confronted by deadly physical force. The victim was unarmed in this case,” Barker said. “And that was [Casey Dark’s] statement to the police.”
However, Casey Dark’s lawyers said on Dec. 26, their client and her husband were in a small room, and as the fight escalated, both ran to grab the gun in between them at the same time.
“He threatened, and I quote, that this is the last time you [expletive] say that, end quote,” Foulks said.
This was a pivotal moment for Casey Dark, her lawyers said.
“He would threaten to kill her and hold a gun to her head,” Foulks said. “On one occasion, he fired a gun off to the side of her and into the wall. This was corroborated when law enforcement recovered the bullet casing still nearby and saw the bullet hole still in the wall of the home.”
Sagi said under Arizona law, the justification for the use of deadly physical force in self-defense is modified for domestic violence cases.
Under the law, the common standard for the use of self-defense is changed from the belief of deadly physical force in the mind of a reasonable person, to the belief of deadly physical force in the mind of a reasonable person who has been a victim of those past acts of domestic violence.
“This is not the sort of behavior Casey exhibits for no reason. She was justified,” Sagi said in court. “And, Your Honor, we are confident at trial this will be confirmed by jurors.”
Barker indicated the state had made an offer to lower the charges down to manslaughter in the case, but Casey Dark and her lawyers denied the offer.
“I believe the defense is not willing to accept an offer in this case that would require prison,” Barker said. “The state is certainly willing to do a settlement conference or engage in negotiations if the defense wanted to, but it sounds like we’re just headed for trial.”