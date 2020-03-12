Lawyers argue Cosnino wife killed husband in self-defense; judge releases her from jail

In court, Foulks and Sagi cite an incident where two separate witnesses described seeing Joshua Dark hitting Casey Dark with a closed fist at the Twin Arrows Casino on Dec. 8, 2013. Charges were not filed, Casey Dark’s lawyers said.

But Barker argued that on the night of her husband’s death, Casey Dark was intoxicated and the only one with a gun.

“By the defendant’s own admission, she was not confronted by deadly physical force. The victim was unarmed in this case,” Barker said. “And that was [Casey Dark’s] statement to the police.”

However, Casey Dark’s lawyers said on Dec. 26, their client and her husband were in a small room, and as the fight escalated, both ran to grab the gun in between them at the same time.

“He threatened, and I quote, that this is the last time you [expletive] say that, end quote,” Foulks said.

This was a pivotal moment for Casey Dark, her lawyers said.

“He would threaten to kill her and hold a gun to her head,” Foulks said. “On one occasion, he fired a gun off to the side of her and into the wall. This was corroborated when law enforcement recovered the bullet casing still nearby and saw the bullet hole still in the wall of the home.”