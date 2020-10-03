Last day to register for election is Oct. 5

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 General Election is Monday, Oct. 5.

To register to vote, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day, reside within Coconino County and have no felony convictions, unless civil rights have been restored.

Registered voters who have moved, changed their name or wish to change their political party affiliation must re-register.

Citizens may register to vote online or print off a voter registration application at www.coconino.az.gov/elections. Click on “Voter Registration”. Another option is to go directly to www.servicearizona.com. This is the same service provider that offers online vehicle registration.

Registration forms are available at the Eastside Elections Office, next to Dillard’s in the Flagstaff Mall and area city offices, post offices, Tuba City Elections Office, and libraries. For locations of other distribution sites, call the County Elections Office at 928-679-7860, the Tuba City office at 928-283-6144 or toll-free 800-793-6181.