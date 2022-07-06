Lasers replace fireworks for Fourth of July celebration in Flagstaff

Extended drought and fire risk throughout the Southwest motivated the City of Flagstaff to say goodbye to a popular tradition this Fourth of July.

In what seems likely to be a permanent alternative to fireworks, the city organized a laser light show that took place at Continental Country Club, and it has been estimated that more than 5,000 people attended the event, marking the end of a three-day celebration for the holiday. Other American cities also rejected firework displays this year, citing concerns over fire danger, pollution, the supply chain and more.

Fireworks have been used to celebrate the Fourth of July in the United States since 1777, but nixing the tradition was the sensible thing to do, said Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton via a press release.

“The shift from traditional fireworks to a laser light show was the responsible action to take due to extreme fire risk with the dry and hot conditions in the northland,” Clifton said. “It is extremely important to have a safe celebration and be fire aware.”

Flagstaff has weathered three large wildfires that consumed over roughly 50,000 acres, forced thousands of evacuations and destroyed over two dozen homes so far this year. Extreme fire risk has forced the City of Flagstaff to cancel fireworks displays in previous years, sometimes last minute, and it was time to find a reliable way to celebrate the holiday that valued “destination stewardship,” said Lori Pappas of Discover Flagstaff.

“I think everybody was rowing in the same direction,” Pappas said. “We had to find a solution that could deliver an experience that people wanted to come see, that locals could also enjoy, that was consistent."

Fireworks present a risk of wildfire ignition and have also been well documented to release harmful chemicals into the air, interfere with wildlife, terrorize household pets and trigger post-traumatic stress in humans. While lasers may be a good alternative, they come at a price of their own.

“A laser light show does cost more than a traditional fireworks show,” said Sarah Langley, Flagstaff public affairs director. “However, there have been price increases experienced in the pyrotechnic industry recently and fireworks also come with the possibility of delayed or canceled shipments. There is also, of course, the risk of last-minute event cancellations due to weather conditions related to fire risk. Combined, this makes the laser light show a good investment for the city.”

Feedback from attendees has been good so far, Langley said. Pappas reported the same, noting that reactions to the laser light show advertisements over social media were overwhelmingly positive.

“There was a lot of support,” Pappas said.

The laser light show was produced by vendor Laser Encore and featured laser animations projected on a big screen. While the animations played, 20 aerial lasers beamed over the audience, refracting in the fog of nine fog machines positioned across the Continental Country Club lawn. The show lasted roughly 30 minutes and was set to clips of music that sampled classic rock staples and patriotic anthems. The show ended in a “grand finale” fashion typical of fireworks shows and elicited abundant applause from the audience.

Laser Encore owner Bob Teory said each laser show is programmed by the company’s art department in a process that can take months. He got his start in the production of laser shows by producing light shows for bands in the 1980s, but he soon looked for other clients when he realized “musicians have no money.” That took him to demonstrate his production skills for a planetarium that “hired him on the spot.” From there, he built Laser Encore, which deploys three crews across the country.

The crew that provided Flagstaff’s show had driven in from Minnesota the night before and would be driving to New Jersey the next day, triangulating the country in less than a week.

According to Teory, the startup cost for a single laser show crew can be anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000.

When it comes to providing entertainment for events such as a Fourth of July celebration, he said he has “almost no competition.”

“Most people do EDM [electronic dance music] shows, thing like that,” Teory said.

Another Laser Encore crew provided a Fourth of July laser light show in Aspen, Colorado, the same night as the Flagstaff show. Other U.S cities also moved to laser light shows this year, including Oro Valley, Salt Lake City, Freeport, Maine, and others.

The reasons for these shifts echo Flagstaff’s — including fire danger, pollution and the generally disruptive nature of fireworks.

“Flagstaff is excited to join other cities in offering Fourth of July laser light shows in Arizona as well as nationally,” Langley said.