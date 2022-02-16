 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane restrictions continue on Highway 180 northwest of Flagstaff

  • Updated
  • 0
Highway 180 traffic, file

An unbroken line of cars moves along Highway 180 near the Museum of Northern Arizona in this January, 2011 file photo. 

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Lane restrictions will continue on Highway 180 as crews continue maintenance on the highway.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said the daytime lane restrictions on Highway 180, also known as Fort Valley Road, are anticipated to continue through March 31.

Highway 180 will be narrowed to a single lane with east- and westbound traffic alternating between Forest Road 417 and the junction with State Route 64 — mileposts 248 to 265 — during this time. 

Drivers should be prepared to slow down, stop and watch for construction personnel and equipment from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to ADOT. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

Vehicles exceeding 14-feet in width will not be allowed through.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

