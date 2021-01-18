 Skip to main content
Lane restrictions between Flag, Winslow on Tuesday, Wednesday
Lane restrictions between Flag, Winslow on Tuesday, Wednesday

Road closure backs up traffic

Traffic backed up on I-40 about 15 miles east of Flagstaff in this 2014 photo. (Courtesy photo)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised northern Arizona drivers to plan for lane restriction on Interstate 40 at the Meteor Crater Road traffic interchange — about 30 miles east of Flagstaff — as work continues on the Meteor Crater Bridge rehabilitation project.

Both East- and west-bound lanes on I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Speed will be reduced to 45 mph and a 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place; however, wider loads can be accommodated with at least 12 hours prior notice.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

