Lane restrictions between Flag, Winslow on Tuesday, Wednesday

It was unseasonably warm near the top of Schultz Pass as nearly a dozen men used chainsaws and heavy equipment to cut firewood last week. Beginning at about 4 to 5 a.m. each day, the crew from the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico use chainsaws, bobcats and splitting machines to turn the 12- to 14-foot-tall stacks of logs into large piles of firewood.