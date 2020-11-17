 Skip to main content
Lane closures planned on I-40 east of Flagstaff
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for upcoming closures of Interstate 40 at the Two Guns Road traffic interchange — about 30 miles east of Flagstaff — as work continues on the Two Guns bridge rehabilitation project.

While the following full closures are in place, drivers will use the on- and off-ramps at the I-40/Two Guns Road interchange (milepost 230) to exit and re-enter the highway:

• Eastbound I-40 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

• Westbound I-40 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

