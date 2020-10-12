 Skip to main content
Lane closures planned on 89 near Horseshoe Bend and Page
Colorado River

 The rim above Colorado River's Horseshoe Bend, downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam, near Page, is an increasingly popular spot with tourists.

 Matt York/AP

For the next year, northern Arizona drivers should plan ahead if traveling near Page.

That’s according to the Arizona Department of Transportation which is building a left-turn lane at Horseshoe Bend Overlook on US 89.

As a result, that section of 89 will experience alternating lane closures.

The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through March 2021.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment. Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.

Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and travel delays.

