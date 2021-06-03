Land sale in Williams could lead to theme park and 1,000 homes

An upcoming land sale in Williams could open the way for a new planned community and theme park that would almost double the built area of that city.
Brent Moser with Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services out of Phoenix said he has been working on the project for close to two years, but the deal is nearly complete.
The 500-acre area, called Gonzales Ranch, is currently owned by Max Biegert, who restarted and previously owned the Grand Canyon Railway in the late 80s.
Moser said the sale of the property is expected to occur sometime in the latter half of this year. The property will then come under the control of Kansas-based Kansas Development and a local developer who has yet to be disclosed.
Moser couldn’t speak to the final sale price for the property at this point, but did say it was close to $20 million.
Once the deal is through, Moser said he would expect construction on a planned community to begin in the first few months of 2022.
“It's definitely the biggest kind of master plan community Williams has ever seen,” Moser said.
The area is currently zoned for a planned unit development, which would fit with the developer’s plans.
Moser said the planned community will likely bring as many as 1,000 new residential units to Williams, and range from larger estate homes to more affordable workforce-focused units.
The new residential areas could even include some multifamily housing and apartments closer to the freeway and nearer to the current built-out area of Williams, Moser said. The density would then lessen as homes were built farther back on the property and away from Interstate 40.
There is a small man-made lake on the property that was constructed when I-40 was built. Larger estate homes may be placed along the lake and with good views of Bill Williams Mountain.
Moser said he would expect the development to be built out over the next 10-15 years.
Theme park
But more than just homes could be built in the area -- about 87 acres of the property has also been aside for a planned theme park and visitor amenities.
That part of the project is being led by Acorn Entertainment Group, which includes several former employees of Disney, Pixar and Legoland, Acorn President Greg Schumsky told the Arizona Daily Sun.
The park will be an old west and steampunk version of a town called Jackalope Junction, populated by a wide range of characters, each of whom have encountered but then overcome a personal tragedy, Schumsky said.
Schumsky said they are currently working on a children’s book that will introduce Jackalope Junction and the park’s main character, Jim Jackalope, who is a antlered rabbit gunfighter with a robotic arm. Schumsky said they plan to have the book out next year and an animated series could be in the future as well.
Schumsky said they hope they can begin work on the park next year and are looking at a tentative opening in the summer of 2024.
“So it focuses around a group of characters that we've created, that all have their own stories,” Schumsky said. “We're going to do a series of children's books. The first book we're working on is called the Time Traveler’s Guide to Jackalope Junction.”
The park itself will be about seven acres in size, but Schumsky said they are also planning to include other attractions outside of the park. Those could include a water park, an event center that can host conferences, corporate retreats or weddings, and a 4,000-seat amphitheater for concerts. It could also include a commercial area with a small hotel modeled after Ahwahnee Lodge in Yosemite National Park, Schumsky said.
Schumsky said before they found Williams, they had been looking at several other areas where they might be able to build the theme park, including areas across California and specifically outside of San Diego.
But Schumsky said they were always open to a location outside California and Williams suddenly seemed well suited, with other existing attractions such as Bearizona and the Grand Canyon Railway already drawing tourists to the city.
Still, Schumsky said the location of Williams came together somewhat unexpectedly.
“I came across a gentleman at a car show just randomly, and we were talking and I brought up the park. And he said, ‘Well, what about Williams, Arizona?’” Schumsky said.
Municipal collaboration
Williams Mayor John Moore said he sees the planned development as an overall positive for the city, although it will certainly increase demand for city services and may stress Williams' current infrastructure.
Moore said Williams is in need of additional housing, something this project will provide. And he said he is confident that the city and the developer will be able to work together in a mutually beneficial way to move the project forward while also addressing the challenges posed by the new development.
“We have to take it like we take all development: one step at a time,” Moore said. “We badly need housing. We don't have enough housing now to take care of the people we already got.”
Moore said he has heard some concern from local residents who are nervous about the project. But Moore said he believes a lot of that worry is simply because, at the moment, there isn’t that much information about what the developer is looking to build.
And Moser echoed many of the mayor’s sentiments.
“At the end of the day, everyone's trying to create a win-win for Arizona, for Coconino County and for Williams,” Moser said.
