Land sale in Williams could lead to theme park and 1,000 homes

“I came across a gentleman at a car show just randomly, and we were talking and I brought up the park. And he said, ‘Well, what about Williams, Arizona?’” Schumsky said.

Municipal collaboration

Williams Mayor John Moore said he sees the planned development as an overall positive for the city, although it will certainly increase demand for city services and may stress Williams' current infrastructure.

Moore said Williams is in need of additional housing, something this project will provide. And he said he is confident that the city and the developer will be able to work together in a mutually beneficial way to move the project forward while also addressing the challenges posed by the new development.

“We have to take it like we take all development: one step at a time,” Moore said. “We badly need housing. We don't have enough housing now to take care of the people we already got.”

Moore said he has heard some concern from local residents who are nervous about the project. But Moore said he believes a lot of that worry is simply because, at the moment, there isn’t that much information about what the developer is looking to build.

And Moser echoed many of the mayor’s sentiments.

“At the end of the day, everyone's trying to create a win-win for Arizona, for Coconino County and for Williams,” Moser said.

