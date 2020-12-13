Knitting Without Borders hopes to spread some of the bear necessities this holiday season

As new COVID-19 cases spike drastically across the state, the Navajo Nation reported 231 new cases as of Dec. 10 and more than 19,000 since the pandemic began in March. Last week, the Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez extended a stay-at-home order to last until Dec. 28.

The delivery on Thursday was the second shipment of bears that Brown has passed onto Marks. Brown said bears were also delivered to the organization Native Americans for Community Action, and she is working on getting them to the Sedona Fire Department.

“They carry little toys for children on the firetrucks, when they go as EMTs or they go to fires, whenever they have an emergency,” Brown said. “If there's a child there, they have something on the truck to give a child to help calm them down.”

Knitting Without Borders originated in the NYU Langone Health Center after a humanitarian trip to Africa and was created as a sort of homage to the Mother Bear Project. That project also delivers hand-knitted bears to children but focuses primarily on children who are living with HIV/AIDS in emerging nations.

Soon after Knitting Without Borders was founded, however, members found the bears could be just as valuable to children within the borders of the United State as they were to children across the world.