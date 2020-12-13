Knitting Without Borders hopes to spread some of the bear necessities this holiday season

As northern Arizona communities continue to see rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and an oncoming winter season, the group Knitting Without Borders has been working with local groups to help spread joy.
The national organization started in New York City nearly two decades ago has been working with local Native American-led organizations to distribute handmade teddy bears to children across northern Arizona.
On Thursday morning, Knitting Without Borders Coordinator Gloria Brown pulled bags full of 100 handmade bears out of several cardboard boxes, stacking them under the awning and out of the way of the rain in front of Flagstaff High School.
Sporting bright colors and some wearing knitted clothing as well, each bear was made by one of the organization's members in Sedona or had been shipped by members in New York and Ohio, Brown said.
Picking up the bears was Darrell Marks with the organization 4th World Foundation.
Marks said the bears are being included in mutual aid boxes created by both the 4th World Foundation and the organization Ajooba’ Hasin. He added that those organizations then distribute the aid boxes to surrounding tribal communities across northern Arizona, including the Navajo and Hopi nations.
“We're getting these to families; I mean this is a really tough time,” Marks told the Arizona Daily Sun. “A lot of our students, our children out in our home communities are feeling isolated. This gives them a way to feel connected to somebody and knowing that somebody else is thinking about them.”
As new COVID-19 cases spike drastically across the state, the Navajo Nation reported 231 new cases as of Dec. 10 and more than 19,000 since the pandemic began in March. Last week, the Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez extended a stay-at-home order to last until Dec. 28.
The delivery on Thursday was the second shipment of bears that Brown has passed onto Marks. Brown said bears were also delivered to the organization Native Americans for Community Action, and she is working on getting them to the Sedona Fire Department.
“They carry little toys for children on the firetrucks, when they go as EMTs or they go to fires, whenever they have an emergency,” Brown said. “If there's a child there, they have something on the truck to give a child to help calm them down.”
Knitting Without Borders originated in the NYU Langone Health Center after a humanitarian trip to Africa and was created as a sort of homage to the Mother Bear Project. That project also delivers hand-knitted bears to children but focuses primarily on children who are living with HIV/AIDS in emerging nations.
Soon after Knitting Without Borders was founded, however, members found the bears could be just as valuable to children within the borders of the United State as they were to children across the world.
Brown, who recently moved from New Jersey to Sedona, said the organization has donated bears to domestic violence programs across the country and even to courthouses where they will be put in the waiting areas. That way children whose parents might be involved in a domestic violence case can have the comfort of one of the bears.
They also often donate them to clinics and hospitals where they can be given to children experiencing a medical emergency, Brown said. And bears were sent to the ninth ward in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
Often, individual Knitting Without Borders members reach out to organizations to see if there is a need for bears, but as the organization has gained popularity, it sometimes has groups ask it for donated bears, Brown said.
Likewise, they are able to grow the number of members who are making bears for them.
Brown said that is where publicity can make a huge difference.
Being well known in the north eastern United States, where the organization began, they often get requests from organizations in New York, New Jersey and Maryland, states in which many of their members also reside, Brown said.
“I just got about two bears and another box coming from a woman in Ohio,” Brown said. “They're amazing -- what she does with them. Everybody has their own style. I make very plain bears with scarves, and she makes them with these incredible faces and sews things onto them much more than I do.”
