KinderCamp kits: 600 literacy kits created for Flagstaff kindergartners during COVID-19

In Williams, 25 bags will be handed out when students register for kindergarten in person.

Owen said about 350 students have signed up to begin kindergarten at FUSD starting in the fall -- and registration is now available online, as well. She hopes the kits and the teachers passing them out will give these kids, some who have never been to school before, a positive view of school before what is shaping up to be an unusual academic year.

KinderCamp staff felt a similar positivity themselves in their masked reunion to not only pack the kits — using a “socially distanced assembly line” — but to give them to families. It was nice to be together again, they said, even if they weren’t able to meet the incoming students in the classroom.

The group at Killip Tuesday morning said they have mixed emotions about returning to in-person classes.

“Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m not good,” said Michelle Despain, a teacher at Montessori of Flagstaff. "It just kind of depends on the day and the information that’s out there. I don’t know what to think, really; I’m not sure. Teachers are very resilient and very creative. We’ll make it work, whatever it ends up being.”

