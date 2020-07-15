KinderCamp kits: 600 literacy kits created for Flagstaff kindergartners during COVID-19

Though in past years hundreds of students about to enter kindergarten at a Flagstaff Unified School District school would spend much of the month of June in their future elementary schools, developing academic, social and emotional skills, KinderCamp is taking a different approach to summer education during COVID-19.
The 16-year-old free school readiness program for children without access to preschool, created by United Way of Northern Arizona alongside other local organizations, is offering free literacy kits to all incoming Flagstaff kindergarten students this week as an alternative to its usual 18-day in-person program.
“We knew that we still wanted to provide something for kids, not knowing what fall would be like,” Flagstaff KinderCamp coordinator Sara Owen said. “And so we came up with the idea to still do the literacy kits, since that’s a real milestone and a big part of our program.”
Throughout the normal program, KinderCamp staff would deliver about 160 similar kits with books and activities to Flagstaff students during scheduled home visits. This summer, however, 600 kits have been prepared for any interested soon-to-be kindergartners in the city. Just more than 100 kits had been distributed as of Tuesday.
The additional kits were created using donations from individual United Way donors and Arizona Communication Foundation of Flagstaff, in partnership with FUSD.
Although the latest kits feature the same letter- and number-based activities that alumni campers once completed, they now also include activities using chalk and other new supplies, plus more detailed instructions and activity suggestions for parents. An activity using toy bricks to create letters, in particular, has been a hit so far.
“We already know that the kits literacy kits are successful, that kids love it, so we wanted to revamp it,” Owen said. “It’s been a shift in mindset, but I think everybody’s in that nowadays. Everybody’s trying to think of alternative plans. You have to get creative with what you’ve got.”
Local dental hygienist Jenny Garcia with the First Things First program housed at Coconino County Health and Human Services — better known as the tooth fairy — helped to hand out kits Tuesday morning at Killip Elementary. Her white wings fluttered in the morning breeze as she also gave families toothbrushes and quick dental advice.
In Flagstaff, KinderCamp kits are being distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Friday at Cromer, DeMiguel, Killip, Kinsey, Marshall and Thomas Elementary Schools. These hours align with FUSD’s “Grab and Go” food service being offered at these sites. Students do not have to be registered for kindergarten at an FUSD school to receive a literacy kit and they can pick it up at any of the school sites.
In Williams, 25 bags will be handed out when students register for kindergarten in person.
Owen said about 350 students have signed up to begin kindergarten at FUSD starting in the fall -- and registration is now available online, as well. She hopes the kits and the teachers passing them out will give these kids, some who have never been to school before, a positive view of school before what is shaping up to be an unusual academic year.
KinderCamp staff felt a similar positivity themselves in their masked reunion to not only pack the kits — using a “socially distanced assembly line” — but to give them to families. It was nice to be together again, they said, even if they weren’t able to meet the incoming students in the classroom.
The group at Killip Tuesday morning said they have mixed emotions about returning to in-person classes.
“Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m not good,” said Michelle Despain, a teacher at Montessori of Flagstaff. "It just kind of depends on the day and the information that’s out there. I don’t know what to think, really; I’m not sure. Teachers are very resilient and very creative. We’ll make it work, whatever it ends up being.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
