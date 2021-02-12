Kim Musselman named Coconino County Health and Human Services Director

Coconino County has named Kim Musselman as Director of Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) effective Friday, Feb. 12. Musselman has led the County’s COVID-19 response since March 2020 as Incident Commander and has served as Interim Director of CCHHS since June 2020.

Museslman has lived in Flagstaff for 32 years, where she and her husband, Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman, raised their two grown children. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in social work from Arizona State University and has worked for Coconino County for more than 28 years, holding leadership roles in departments including the County Attorney’s Office, Public Fiduciary’s Office and the County Manager’s Office.

“As the Interim Director of Health and Human Services, Kim has fearlessly and tirelessly navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim is a fierce advocate for our county and its residents. Behind her is a team that supports Kim wholeheartedly, with a passion that matches her own. We are all fortunate to have Director Musselman at the helm of CCHHS,” said County Manager James Jayne in a press release Friday.

The Board of Supervisors will consider affirmation of the appointment on February 23.

“I am proud to be leading this team and will continue to fight every day to help Coconino County emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Musselman said in a statement.

