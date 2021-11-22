Kid on skateboard killed in Kachina Village car collision Sunday

A 12-year-old boy riding a skateboard was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Kachina Village over the weekend, according to a media release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Kachina Trail and Canyon Loop in Kachina Village on Sunday, Nov. 21 just before 12:45 p.m. and is still under investigation.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, paramedics with Highlands Fire Department were already on scene, performing CPR on the child. Despite those efforts, it appeared the child had sustained significant injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle has been cooperative with investigators and there was no sign that impaired driving played a role in the collision at the time. The driver submitted to a blood test, and the results are pending.

The County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the matter, although no further information is available at this time.

