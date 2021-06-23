Kelly, Romney introduce legislation to establish wildfire commission

With a dozen fires burning across the west, many in Arizona, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Mitt Romney on Wednesday introduced legislation to bring federal and local officials together to discuss fire prevention and management strategies.

Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission Act of 2021 would establish a commission of federal and non-federal stakeholders to study and recommend fire prevention, mitigation, management, and rehabilitation policies for forests and grasslands.

Non-federal stakeholders would include representatives from various cities and counties from across the country that have experience with wildfire.

Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah plans to introduce companion legislation in the House this week.

“Right now, we are witnessing one of the worst early starts to a fire season that Arizona has ever seen,” Kelly said. “Every year, we see these fires grow larger and more threatening, putting communities, first responders, and small businesses in harm’s way. We cannot expect outcomes to change unless we try a new approach."

