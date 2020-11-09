Kelly marks Coral Evans for senate transition team

Senator-elect Mark Kelly announced the formation of his transition team after successfully challenging Sen. Martha McSally for the seat.

And included on that team will be Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans. Evans was just beat out by former Rep. Brenda Barton for the second seat representing Legislative District six in the state house.

In 2018, Evans was also a member of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s transit team after Sinema’s own victory over McSally during the midterm election.

In a statement, the Kelly campaign emphasized the bipartisan nature of the transition committees members.

Today, U.S. Sen.-elect Mark Kelly announced the formation of a bipartisan transition team that consists of a broad coalition of leaders from across the state with expertise on key issues such as defense, business, water, education, public health, tribal communities, veterans, and labor.

The transition team will be co-chaired by Sharon Harper, a board member of the McCain Institute and business leader, and Luis Heredia, Yuma native and executive director of the Arizona Education Association.