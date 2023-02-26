There have been 13 jury trials in Coconino County Superior Court so far this fiscal year.

The historical average is 15.

In a way, that number represents a return to normal — or at least a new normal after the arrival of COVID-19.

Coconino County’s justice system never shut down during the pandemic, but it was slowed by restrictions on in-person proceedings.

This time last year, the Coconino County Attorney’s Office had about 600 cases waiting for review, compared to a historical average of 400. Now, according to Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring, the COVID backlog has been worked through, but the justice system locally is still overloaded.

“We’re turning cases around and running them through the grand jury. We present between 10 and 15 cases a week to the grand jury. We’re keeping up. We’re operating at full capacity,” said Ring. “Once we introduce cases into the system, we’re like an 8-inch pipe that’s feeding into a 4-inch pipe, and that’s a problem for the community.”

All communities generate crime and legal disputes, and Coconino County is no exception. It’s larger than Sweden at over 18,000 square miles. More than 100,000 people live here. Still, the number of cases coming through the superior courthouse is higher than an average person might expect given the number of citizens.

Coconino County is also home to major interstate highways and attractions like Grand Canyon National Park, with both bringing more traffic and subsequent crime to the region.

“The daily traffic counts in Coconino County are almost 52,000 daily trips on average. Some days it’s more than 65,000. There are that many people just moving through our county every day. Some of that traffic generates crime,” Ring said. “There were 63 total interdiction stops in 2017 on federal highways 61 on I-40. We have these federal installations. On the interstate, there’s a tremendous amount of traffic. Those people are not from here.”

In 2022, 49% of defendants prosecuted by the Coconino County Attorney’s Office were not from the county, and 28% of the victims in those cases live in another zip code.

“Our court system is undersized for the amount of work that we’re asked to do,” said Ring. “We’re 145,000 people in a county the size of the State of Maryland. If we were a county in Iowa, you could scale the amount of activity ... we could right size ourselves to our revenue and size. As a tourism and leisure economy, we have more than 10 million visitors that come to Coconino County to visit federal attractions.”

As pandemic fears wain and COVID restrictions lift, the criminal caseload might actually be increasing.

“That’s something that’s pretty unique for our county; that’s not factored into just the simple population. ... I think that the growth of tourism leads to an increase in cases,” said Coconino County Superior Court Presiding Judge Dan Slayton. “We’ll just continue to see the increase in cases that are related to a population that is traveling more and wanting to get out more.”

According to Ring, Coconino County needs more infrastructure to grapple with the onslaught, and his office is only one cog in the wheel of justice.

“Right now we’re doing two cases, two trials at once. That’s limited by, No. 1, our facilities and where we can do it, but also by our staff, our court security officers. You have to have at least one court security officer for each jury. You still have to have court security officers available for all of the other hearings that take place down at the front,” Slayton said. “We’re going to get bigger. We’re going to need more courtrooms. We’re going to need more prosecutors. We’re going to need more public defenders, legal defenders, probation officers, court security folks. I mean, it’s just kind of the way that our future is going to go.”

Right now, Coconino County Superior Court has more divisions, more judges and more judicial assistants than they have courtrooms.

“Literally, we’re one courtroom short. So, we have a judge with no courtroom. That judge swaps out with another judge, and they borrow the courtroom that is associated with another office. That judge doesn’t have a courtroom, so there’s a lot of hopscotching going around,” said Judge Ted Reed, Coconino County’s associate presiding judge. “It’s a big logistical challenge because every judge, not just the ones that have jury trials, has a heavy calendar and can’t just skip down the hall and not do something for a week or six weeks.”

Reed also points out that jury trials are all-encompassing. They demand a high level of attention from everyone involved, and they can cause other matters to shift in the schedule until they can be addressed by judicial personnel.

“It’s not just the trial judge, it’s the attorneys, too. Defense attorneys will have 30 other cases or so that they’ll not be addressing while the trial is going on,” Reed said.

Staffing challenges are not unfamiliar to the clerk’s office — they have eight vacancies on an already small team.

“I’m really barely fully staffed,” said Valerie Wyant, the clerk of superior court in Coconino County.

Her office doesn’t just process all of the paperwork and records for criminal proceedings. Staff regularly stay late and clock weekend hours to process appeals, manage court finances and juries, maintain and organize official records, process family law and child support matters, and even issue marriage licenses — among other duties.

“Ultimately, we’re the official record keeper, so everything that’s incoming and outgoing, we hold that record here,” Wyant said. “We create a case, we open a case, assign it a case number and a judge. If it’s a criminal case it would start with an arraignment. All the way through to case management conferences there could be a change of plea, could be a jury trial, and then ultimately, whatever that conviction would be, we’re gathering summary minutes along the way.”

Wyant’s office has one dedicated clerk for family law, one appeals clerk and one front counter person. Everyone’s plate, Wyant said, is full.

In need of rescue

Coconino County was afforded funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which created new positions.

Wyant said: “We were awarded two positions, but what we did is we broke it down to two point five positions in one. The reason we did that is because the person who used to be our appeals clerk retired, but then she came back on as an ARPA to help us out. That has been a blessing, because our appeals position has been vacant ever sense. That’s a critical role of the clerk’s office, processing appeals. You can appreciate trying to do that work, plus just everyday customer service, phones, all of it with this small staff is quite a challenge.”

At the clerk’s office every vacancy is felt deeply. One job has been unoccupied since July.

The tasks associated with that role have been redistributed, adding to the workload of existing staff. That increases the likelihood for burnout, Wyant said, especially in the face of heavy caseloads that show no signs of becoming lighter.

“It definitely does not feel in any way that we have slowed down, even around the holidays. The judges and council will start to take their vacation time — which is usually fabulous for us because it gives us the capacity to try and get caught up. This year, it didn’t even feel like that,” Wyant said.

She stresses that her team needs and deserves opportunities to “replenish their cup” and take care of themselves to reduce the likelihood of burnout. She also said an increase in available pay for clerk’s staff could make a difference, too.

“We have a high turnover and sometimes people don’t understand that. If you’re only making $19.50 an hour and you’re working as hard as you can, you have to be successful at the clerk’s office or you’ll be looking somewhere else. That burnout happens quick,” Wyant said.

Ring said he believes a system-wide approach is necessary to help right-size Coconino County’s justice system to meet the demands of a tourism and leisure economy, and growing population.

“What I’m doing is, I’m going to take a systems approach to our justice services. We’re going to look at the entire justice system and decide how we can make it more efficient and effective,” Ring said.

That could include hiring more personnel and building a more robust budget, he said. It starts with appeals for more funding.

Ring recently spoke with Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, about the county’s needs.

“We need a federal appropriation to compensate us for the burden of federal activity. Activity that is generated as a result of having federal attractions in our backyard,” Ring said.

In the meantime, COVID might have put some roadblocks in the path of justice, but it also offered opportunities for innovation. Those innovations are helping in the short term.

Remote appearances and zoom have become staples. The clerk’s office instituted online jury questionnaires, which have sped up the selection process and helped reduce the number of people coming in and out of the downtown courthouse.

Where physical infrastructure comes up short — digital infrastructure is helping to keep the system running.

Reed said virtual court appearances have helped reduce some of the need for courtroom borrowing.

However, the use of Zoom in the courtroom hasn’t been coming up roses all around.

“I agree that Zoom hearings are very efficient. They’re very convenient for both attorneys and defendants to make sure they participate,” said Slayton. “My concern is that through all of this issue with the pandemic and afterwards, we might be digitizing the humanity out of our judicial system. We found that the personal touch, the personal face-to-face communication actually enhances the ability for cases to be resolved at least in a criminal sense.”

Slayton said there’s a level of seriousness attached to court proceedings that can be easily lost behind a screen.

“Beyond case resolution, what we’re trying to achieve is community safety though behavioral change,” Reed said. “If a person is in custody, we can do a change of plea and we can do a sentencing hearing after several case management conferences and an arraignment all by video. The defendant has never once stepped into the courtroom. The defendant has never once been in the same room as the prosecutor or the judge. So, if this is a probation case, for example, you may not have established the relationship between the defendant and the judge that effectuates the behavioral change.”

Zoom is occasionally less reliable than older forms of remote appearance that have been available to litigants or defendants. According to Slayton, internet access is not reliable in large rural portions of the county and a simple phone call is often more effective for communication than web-based video-conferencing software.

Whatever the future of video conferencing in the courtroom might be, long-term solutions are needed to help Coconino County manage growth and keep pace with streams of incoming criminal and civil proceedings.

“Cases are not going unprosecuted. We prosecute the cases that deserve it. We’re not backlogged in that sense. Public safety is not at risk, but our services are over capacity,” Ring said. “We need a remedy that comes from new facilities and additional key people in key places.”