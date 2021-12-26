Keeping time at bay: 118-year-old Riordan Mansion gets a facelift of its historic façade

Wind, snow, ice and merciless sun.

Flagstaff weather can make short order of metal, stone and, especially, wood. Rotting, brittle wood replacement on homes is common, but when a home is more than 118 years old and considered a part of the city’s history, a certain special treatment needs to be applied.

Riordan Mansion is getting a facelift with the help of local general contractor that specializes in restoring historic buildings.

“Any time you’re dealing with an old building, there’s a need for a lot of maintenance,” said Nikki Lober, Riordan Mansion State Historic Park manager.

Lober added that the park received funding to paint the home, but because of the interval between paint jobs (last painted in 2005), much of the wood was exposed to the elements to the point that it has rotted and needs to be replaced.

“It’s certainly exciting to see new wood going on the house,” said Lober, who has worked at the mansion for more than 20 years. “We’re just so excited it’s happening.”

Tyler Weidinger, a project manager for Loven, said crews will be removing rotted siding, trim and other wood items on the exterior. They will then replace the wood with “in-kind materials,” which means milling down wood the way it was done during the original construction.

Crews started along the southeast wall and will move around the building until all the rotted material is replaced on the lower half of the building, which has suffered the most exposure to the elements.

“The whole premise of the project is to restore it back to what it would look like 100 years ago,” he said. “We’ve got a group of guys who have been doing this for a long time. It’s a specialty niche making buildings look like they did 100 years ago. That’s a fun process to be a part of.”

Lober said the home was built in 1904. It is a duplex, two-story home on five acres off Milton Road near NAU, with a mirror effect to the floor plan. The home was built for two brothers, Tim and Michael, who married two sisters, Caroline and Elizabeth. They were in the lumber business and were, at one time, the largest employer in the Milton/Flagstaff area. The mansion, donated to the state, offers tours on the hour five days a week between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. About 25,000 people visit the mansion each year. Tours are continuing to take place as the renovation work is underway.

When it comes to restoration of historical landmarks, Loven does quite a bit of work, Weidinger said. Among restoration projects by Loven include the Wupatki Visitor Center, the Train Depot and Gift Shop at Grand Canyon National Park, the Weaver House at Lee’s Ferry and more.

Weidinger said he still remembers the field trips to Riordan Mansion when he was a kid in school.

“It’s a lot of coordination and artistry of really putting together today’s materials with older materials, and if you succeed, it’s pretty rewarding,” Weidinger said. “Being able to be a part of history is cool. It’s a very satisfying feeling to help with the restoration and continuation of a piece of local history.”

After the rotten portions are replaced, the wood will be protected with linseed oil and then, the entire mansion will be painted.

For more information about Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, or to volunteer or to donate, visit https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion. For more information about Loven Contracting, visit https://lovencontracting.com.

