The MetroPlan Board of Directors named Kate Morley Executive Director at their June 1, 2023 meeting.

Morley has served in an interim capacity since March and previously served as the Mountain

Line Deputy General Manager. In that role, Morley oversaw the Planning Division of the organization which included long range planning, capital projects, and grant writing.

“The Board is very excited to have Kate lead the organization,” said Flagstaff City Councilmember and MetroPlan Board Chair Jim McCarthy. “She brings a long history of public service, planning knowledge, and successful transportation grant writing to the organization.”

Morley was born and raised in Flagstaff. She received her master’s degree in Planning with an emphasis in healthy and environmental communities in 2011 from the University of Arizona.

Prior to joining Mountain Line is 2015, Morley worked for Coconino County as a land use planner.

“I am honored by the trust the Board has put in me and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this organization,” said Morley. “I believe there are many opportunities to expand the value MetroPlan brings to this community and looking forward to working on important transportation issues with our team and community partners.”

The mission of MetroPlan, the Flagstaff Metropolitan Planning Organization, is to leverage cooperation to maximize financial and political resources for a premier transportation system and is responsible for coordinating transportation planning and federal grants in the greater

Flagstaff region.

MetroPlan is a partnership of the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County, Arizona

Department of Transportation (ADOT), Northern Arizona University and Mountain Line.