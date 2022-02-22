Karma honors late Lorenzo Cardy, longstanding employee, who died of COVID

What do you do when a man who was integral to your business for over fifteen years dies?

Lorenzo Cardy was Karma Sushi Bar Grill’s longest running employee when he died of COVID-19 in July of 2020. On Tuesday, February 22, as part of their Good Karma Tuesday program, Karma will celebrate “Renz-day” in honor of Cardy by donating 50% of all sales to his family.

Born in Gallup, NM, and raised in Fort Defiance, AZ and Crystal, NM, Cardy was beloved, both at the restaurant and by his family. Stories from his sisters tell of a man who took over as peacemaker and “head of household” when his father, Calvin, died in 2008.

“He looked out for everyone. He assisted my older sister’s daughters, who ran cross country, by finding the best running shoes for them. Same for my kids in volleyball and football. He encouraged good health, self-discipline, sports involvement, and good manners to his nieces and nephews,” said his sister Nastassja.

To reinforce good behavior, he took the kids out for treats “after they did a hike or helped out around the house.”

His sense of humor was evident: he named his old faded blue Ford pickup truck Moonshine, and his black and white pit bull Tallulah. “His pets loved him; when he stopped coming home, they stopped coming home, too. One of the cats stayed under his truck ‘til we moved it back home,” said Nastassja. “He liked to barbecue and enjoyed everyone’s company. He would listen and give the best advice. He also loved the holidays and would plan gifts all year.”

According to Karma’s owner, Steven Scully, Renzo was a mainstay at the restaurant and a hard worker, a ‘Swiss army knife’.

“He could and would do practically anything. Anytime I asked him how he was doing, he’d say ‘same ol’. He was just a great guy, steady and reliable. Renzo had two double cheeseburgers every day. He’d eat one right away, and save the other one for later, often sharing it with his niece when he got home.”

Karma will be offering special “Enzo Burgers” all day on Tuesday, February 22 in Renzo’s honor, as well as donating 50% of all sales that day to Renzo’s family. The restaurant will be open that day from 11 am to 10 pm for dine in and take out orders.

Good Karma Tuesday was started in 2012 to support to local not-for-profit organizations.

Lorenzo Michael Cardy, who graduated from Window Rock High School in 2005, would have turned 36 on January 28, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Verna Cardy, sisters, Nastassja Chavez (Jose), Fenelia Castruita (Juan), and Celeste Jackson, and seven nieces and three nephews.

C.S. Lewis said, “We meet no ordinary people.”

Stop in for Good Karma Tuesday on February 22 to celebrate this extraordinary “ordinary” man.

