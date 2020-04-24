Kaibab reopens forest thinning comment period addressing Burnt Corral project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kaibab National Forest is offering a second 30-day comment period on a vegetation management project on the North Kaibab Ranger District.

The project proposes the use of prescribed fire, as well as the management of naturally caused wildfire, on up to 28,090 acres of the North Kaibab Ranger District according to a press release. This reintroduction of wildland fire across the landscape would be supported by up to 17,765 acres of commercial and noncommercial mechanical vegetation treatments

"We realize that people's lives have been disrupted over the last several weeks," said Randall Walker, district ranger for the North Kaibab Ranger District. "We want to ensure that everyone who wants to provide input on this project has the opportunity to do so."

The Kaibab National Forest encourages members of the public to provide feedback on the Burnt Corral Vegetation Management Project Environmental Assessment, and written comments should be postmarked or sent by May 26.

Comments must be in writing and may be delivered electronically, by mail or facsimile. Electronic comments, including attachments, should be emailed to comments-southwestern-kaibab-north-kaibab@usda.gov. Please include “Burnt Corral Vegetation Management Project” in the subject line.

Submit comments via mail to: U.S. Forest Service, North Kaibab Ranger District, Attn: David Vincelette / NEPA Planner, 430 S. Main St., P.O. Box 248, Fredonia, AZ 86022. Comments can also be faxed to (928) 643-8105.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0